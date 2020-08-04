Log in
DOVALUE S.P.A.

(DOV)
doValue S p A : New Servicing Agreement with Iccrea Banca for 2 billion euro

08/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Press release

NEW SERVICING AGREEMENT WITH ICCREA BANCA

FOR APPROXIMATELY EURO 2 BILLION

Rome, August 4, 2020 - doValue S.p.A. (the "Company", "doValue" or the "Group") wishes to announce that it has reached a new agreement with Iccrea Banca (parent company of Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group), already a client to the Company, for the management by doValue, as Special and Master servicer, of a portfolio of non-performing loans worth approximately 2 billion euro (gross book value), of which approximately 0.4 billion euro already under management. The agreement also includes the provision of data quality services.

The portfolio, which is expected to be securitized according to Italian Law 130/99, is characterized by the prevalence of secured positions with real estate guarantee, originated by various Cooperative Banks and other banking institutions.

For the loans part of the agreement, it is expected that Iccrea Banca will consider requesting the securitization guarantee by the Italian State according to Italian Law D.L. 18/2016 (GACS). The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2020.

With this agreement, the total amount of new servicing mandates awarded to doValue by banks and investors so far in 2020 reaches approximately 5 billion euro, confirming the positive dynamic of the loan and real estate servicing market in Southern Europe. Additionally, forward flow agreements for the management of newly generated non-performing loans by Unicredit, Santander, Alpha Bank and Eurobank produced 2.8 billion euro of new assets under management over the same period, for a total of approximately 7.8 billion euro.

***

doValue S.p.A.

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has some 20 years of industry experience and manages assets of more than €130 billion (gross book value) with over 2,350 employees and an integrated range of services: special servicing of NPLs, UTPs, early arrears and performing positions, real estate servicing, master servicing, data processing and provision and other ancillary services. doValue is listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and, including the acquisition of Altamira Asset Management, recorded gross revenues in 2019 of about €364 million with an EBITDA margin of 39%.

Contact info

Image Building

Simona Raffaelli - Emilia Pezzini dovalue@imagebuilding.it

Investor Relations - doValue S.p.A. Fabio Ruffini 06 47979154

2

Disclaimer

doValue S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:01:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 371 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2020 4,42 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
Net Debt 2020 393 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2020 71,3x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 710 M 833 M 835 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 380
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart DOVALUE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
doValue S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVALUE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,93 €
Last Close Price 9,00 €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Signor Mangoni Managing Director & Director
Giovanni Castellaneta Chairman
Manuela Franchi Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Colasanti Director
Nunzio Guglielmino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVALUE S.P.A.-26.83%833
FREDDIE MAC-36.08%6 378
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-8.81%5 760
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-34.84%3 752
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.1.35%3 680
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-13.84%3 263
