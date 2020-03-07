doValue S p A : Notice of Termination of Shareholder Agreement

Notice

TERMINATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

Verona, 7 March 2020 - doValue S.p.A. ("doValue") informs on behalf of Avio S.à r.l., pursuant to Article 131, paragraph 4, let. b) of the Issuers' Regulation, that due to a transaction completed on December 18, 2019, the shareholders' agreement effective from December 04, 2015, subsequently amended on March 17, 2016 and on July 18, 2017 (the "Shareholders' Agreement"), among Siena Holdco S.àr.l., Verona Holdco S.àr.l. e Avio S.àr.l., concerning the management of Avio S.àr.l., entity until that date on top of the control chain of doBank S.p.A., company listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., was terminated. The main provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement referred to (a) the manner of appoitment of any Avio's directors and approval of certain resolutions by the shareholders meeting of Avio and of the companies by the latter controlled

(b) limitations to the transfer of the shares conferred in the Shareholders' Agreement

Notice of termination of the Shareholders' Agreement was given in accordance with applicable laws, and in particular on the website www.dovalue.it and at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" available at www.emarketstorage.com.

***

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has approximately 20 years of industry experience and manages assets of more than €130 billion (gross book value) with over 2,350 employees and an integrated range of services: special servicing of NPL, UTP, Early Arrears and Performing loans, Real Estate servicing, master servicing, data and other ancillary services.

doValue is listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and recorded gross revenues in 2019 of about €364 million with an EBITDA margin of 39%.