doValue S p A : Pricing of Senior Secured Notes

doValue, formerly doBank S.p.A., is the leading operator in Southern Europe in credit management and real estate services for banks and investors. Present in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, doValue has some 20 years of industry experience and manages assets of more than €130 billion (gross book value) with over 2,350 employees and an integrated range of services: special servicing of NPLs, UTPs, early arrears and performing positions, real estate servicing, master servicing, data processing and provision and other ancillary services. doValue is listed on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) operated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and, including the acquisition of Altamira, recorded gross revenues in 2019 of about €364 million with an EBITDA margin of 39%.

The proceeds (plus some cash on hand) of the Notes will be used by doValue to entirely prepay the outstanding Euro 265 million senior secured bridge facility (and accrued interest thereon) granted to the Company on June 3, 2020, in the context of the acquisition of Greek servicing company FPS.

Application has been made for the Notes to be admitted to listing on the Euro MTF market organized and managed by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Therefore, upon issuance, the Notes will be listed on Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Notes will be secured by the collateral consisting of pledges over equity interests and assignments by way of security of receivables under certain proceeds loans granted by the Company.

Rome, July 31, 2020 - doValue S.p.A. ("doValue" or the "Company") announces that today, upon completion of the bookbuilding process, it has priced its Euro 265 million senior secured notes at a fixed rate equal to 5.00% per annum, issue price equal to 98.913% and yield equal to 5.25% (the "Notes"). The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior basis by Altamira Asset Management ("Altamira") and doValue Greece Holding S.M.S.A. ("FPS HoldCo") (and, following consummation of the reverse merger, also by Eurobank FPS Loans and Credits Claim Management Company S.A., which has changed its corporate name to doValue Greece Loans and Credits Claim Management Société Anonyme, ("FPS") and which will succeed thereunder), subject to certain limitations.

