DOVER CORPORATION    DOV

DOVER CORPORATION (DOV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
78.06 USD   0.00%
Dover : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

01/15/2019 | 04:17pm EST

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2018 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Central time (7:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.  Later that morning, Dover will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss these results. 

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-866-882-5865 (domestic) or 1-678-894-3017, reservation number 6883448. Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes before the conference is to begin and ask to be connected to the Dover teleconference.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the company website at dovercorporation.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 3:30 p.m. Central time, January 29, until 11:30 p.m. Central time, February 19, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406. The access code is 6883448. Additionally, a replay link of the webcast will be archived on Dover's website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of approximately $7 billion.  We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve.  Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible.  Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at www.dovercorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-announces-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-release-date-conference-call-and-webcast-300778888.html

SOURCE Dover


© PRNewswire 2019
