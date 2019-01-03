Dover : CPC AseptiQuik® G Connector Product Line Expands

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and maker of genderless AseptiQuik® sterile connectors, introduces a 1-1/2" sanitary termination to deliver higher flow rates for high-volume, large-flow transfer lines in full-scale bioprocessing and biopharmaceutical operations.

"The AseptiQuik G 1-1/2" Sanitary connector was developed specifically to handle the higher flow rates and larger inner diameter tubing used in large-scale production environments," said John Boehm, CPC Business Director, Bioprocessing. "Customers also appreciate that the AseptiQuik G is compatible with other suppliers' bioprocessing components and systems. Our goal is to work seamlessly within the single-use systems customers build to suit their specific needs."

The AseptiQuik G 1-1/2" Sanitary option expands CPC's broad range of terminations, which now includes six termination sizes from 1/8" to 1" hose barbs, with 3/4" and 1-1/2" sanitary options. The new AseptiQuik connector also integrates with different OEM suppliers' components requiring a 1-1/2" sanitary fitting including filters, single-use bioreactors, mixing and storage tanks, chromatography skids, transfer lines and more.

Genderless connectors simplify use, operator training and inventory management and avoid the need for adapters, which can leak or pose a contamination risk. A robust design provides reliable performance without the need for clamps, fixtures or tube welders.

The AseptiQuik G Series' integrated pull tabs act as protective covers, reducing complexity and ensuring simultaneous removal of both membranes. The connectors' easy "Flip-Click-Pull" assembly process and audible "click" confirming connection also help reduce operator error.

For current AseptiQuik users, AseptiQuik G connector validation, specification and implementation are streamlined—the new connector uses the same connection process and material as other AseptiQuik products. Also, the AseptiQuik G Series is readily available through a global network of distributors, integrators and OEM partners, expanding supply chain flexibility.

For more information about the performance and versatility of the genderless AseptiQuik G Series or any of the other 10,000+ innovative connection solutions CPC offers, visit cpcworldwide.com.

About AseptiQuik® Connectors:

AseptiQuik® Connectors provide quick and easy sterile connections even in non-sterile environments—a critical capability for biopharmaceutical and bioprocessing manufacturers. Featuring a wide range of options including 1/8- to 1-1/2-inch sizes and genderless and gendered connections, AseptiQuik connection technology delivers sterile, high-quality single-use connections and easy media transfer with less error risk.

About CPC:

CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leading provider of quick disconnect couplings, fittings and connectors for the life sciences, bioprocessing, thermal management, industrial and chemical handling markets. CPC is an operating company within Dover. For a free catalog or more information, contact: Colder Products Company, 1001 Westgate Drive, St. Paul, MN 55114. Phone: 651-645-0091. Toll-free: 800-444-2474. Fax: 651-645-5404. Web: cpcworldwide.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

