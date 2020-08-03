Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dover Corporation    DOV

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/03 01:50:04 pm
103.575 USD   +0.63%
01:22pDOVER : CPC Named a 2020 Top Workplace
PU
07/29DOVER : Fueling Solutions Launches Groundbreaking DFS Anthem UX User Experience Platform
PR
07/22DOVER : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation Slides
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dover : CPC Named a 2020 Top Workplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

CPC (Colder Products Company) has been named a 2020 Top Workplace by the Star Tribune, Minnesota's largest daily newspaper. The annual Top Workplaces program recognizes the state's most progressive companies based on an employee opinion survey that measures engagement, satisfaction and organizational health.

This year's Star Tribune Top Workplaces survey included responses from more than 76,000 employees at nearly 3,000 public, private and nonprofit organizations. To qualify as a Top Workplace, an employer must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. CPC employs more than 450 people in its Twin Cities operations.

Conducted by Energage, a company specializing in employee engagement and retention, the Top Workplaces survey measures employee engagement on a variety of factors, ranging from pay and benefits and work-from-home policies to belief in an employer's values and mission.

CPC President Janel Wittmayer described the recognition as a testament to the commitment and teamwork of CPC employees. 'We're proud to be named a 2020 Top Workplace. It indicates how our employees value their work and our culture,' Wittmayer said. 'This is really a credit to their collective effort and passion. I'd like to thank and applaud our entire team for making CPC a great place to work.'

With more than 600 employees worldwide, CPC has operations in the United States and China; a sales, engineering and customer service office in Germany; sales offices in 13 countries, and more than 200 distributor partners around the globe.

About CPC:

CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leading provider of quick disconnect couplings, fittings and connectors for the life sciences, biopharma, industrial and chemical handling markets. Over its 40-year history, CPC has built a portfolio of 10,000-plus connector products. CPC is an operating company within Dover Corporation. For a free catalog or more information, contact CPC, 2820 Cleveland Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113. Phone: 651-645-0091. Toll-free: 800-444-2474. Web: cpcworldwide.com.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 17:21:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DOVER CORPORATION
01:22pDOVER : CPC Named a 2020 Top Workplace
PU
07/29DOVER : Fueling Solutions Launches Groundbreaking DFS Anthem UX User Experience ..
PR
07/22DOVER : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation Slides
PU
07/22DOVER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
07/22DOVER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
07/22DOVER : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Re-Initiates Full Year Guidance
PR
07/22DOVER CORPORATION : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/22DOVER CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
07/21DOVER : CPC Opens New Global Headquarters to Support Growth
PR
07/20DOVER : 3rd Eye Introduces Optim-Eyes™ Maintenance Module
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 480 M - -
Net income 2020 639 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 14 819 M 14 819 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 115,71 $
Last Close Price 102,93 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Joseph Tobin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. Johnston Chairman
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION-10.70%14 819
ATLAS COPCO AB3.56%51 634
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.08%45 146
FANUC CORPORATION-9.49%32 139
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-7.49%24 482
FORTIVE CORPORATION-8.12%23 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group