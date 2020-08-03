Dover : CPC Named a 2020 Top Workplace

CPC (Colder Products Company) has been named a 2020 Top Workplace by the Star Tribune, Minnesota's largest daily newspaper. The annual Top Workplaces program recognizes the state's most progressive companies based on an employee opinion survey that measures engagement, satisfaction and organizational health.

This year's Star Tribune Top Workplaces survey included responses from more than 76,000 employees at nearly 3,000 public, private and nonprofit organizations. To qualify as a Top Workplace, an employer must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. CPC employs more than 450 people in its Twin Cities operations.

Conducted by Energage, a company specializing in employee engagement and retention, the Top Workplaces survey measures employee engagement on a variety of factors, ranging from pay and benefits and work-from-home policies to belief in an employer's values and mission.

CPC President Janel Wittmayer described the recognition as a testament to the commitment and teamwork of CPC employees. 'We're proud to be named a 2020 Top Workplace. It indicates how our employees value their work and our culture,' Wittmayer said. 'This is really a credit to their collective effort and passion. I'd like to thank and applaud our entire team for making CPC a great place to work.'

With more than 600 employees worldwide, CPC has operations in the United States and China; a sales, engineering and customer service office in Germany; sales offices in 13 countries, and more than 200 distributor partners around the globe.

About CPC:

CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leading provider of quick disconnect couplings, fittings and connectors for the life sciences, biopharma, industrial and chemical handling markets. Over its 40-year history, CPC has built a portfolio of 10,000-plus connector products. CPC is an operating company within Dover Corporation. For a free catalog or more information, contact CPC, 2820 Cleveland Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113. Phone: 651-645-0091. Toll-free: 800-444-2474. Web: cpcworldwide.com.