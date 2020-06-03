Dover : Caldera Launches New Production Automation Solution

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover Digital Printing and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of PrimeCenter, a production automation solution designed to help wide format digital printers save time as they prepare jobs for printing.

This new software solution, which sits upstream from the RIP, has been created to fit easily into a Print&Cut workflow, enabling production to be scaled. PrimeCenter consolidates preflight, bleeding and nesting into one tool. It also reduces the number of manual errors, while saving time on file preparation. When clients send different input image files, such as pdfs, tifs, jpegs and pngs, the PrimeCenter can automatically prepare and optimize the files. These files are preflighted, marked and nested together, into "ready for production" layouts that save valuable prepress and production time. While PrimeCenter doesn't directly drive any printer or cutter like the RIP does, it acts as a firewall, preventing earlier issues at the production stage.

The Caldera PrimeCenter provides multiple benefits for users. The preparation of jobs for Print&Cut production saves time, resulting in increased automation and operator productivity. The optimized nesting feature will generate media savings, as well as save time spent on nesting and layouts. Manual nesting and cut marks are avoided. Production is streamlined due to the PrimeCenter's ability to inject job meta data, and this contributes to complete workflow tracking using XML to connect to MIS and ERP solutions.

The PrimeCenter is designed to automate roll-up, POS, stickers, backlit, banners production and more. For small operations, this represents a significant time-saving opportunity by allowing an owner-operator to use a dedicated interface that submits seamlessly to the RIP. For larger operations, PrimeCenter reduces the multitude of repetitive daily tasks faced by production operators.

The new product comes in three distinct editions. PrimeCenter Basic requires users to manually apply a combination of actions such as preflight, nesting and bleeding in what Caldera calls recipes. With PrimeCenter Pro, the application of recipes is semi-automated via the automatic import of incoming files. Layouts are automatically generated, though not instantly exported to the controller or the RIP. The most advanced edition, PrimeCenter Max, automatically exports the layouts from the incoming files to the controller or the RIP.

"We developed the new Caldera PrimeCenter to provide our customers with the right tool at the right place. Not only can they save time by employing this new production solution, but its optimization features can also result in substantial media savings," said Arnaud Fabre, Caldera's Product Manager.



About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover Digital Printing:

Dover Digital Printing is comprised of the brands of Caldera, Kiian Digital, J-Teck, MS Printing and Sawgrass Industrial, and provides a complete solution of digital printing needs while driving efficiency for customers, and leading to greater speed, accuracy and profitability.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Caldera Contact:

Sébastien Hanssens

+33 3 88210000

sebastien.hanssens@caldera.com



Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com



Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caldera-launches-new-production-automation-solution-301070266.html

SOURCE Dover