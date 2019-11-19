Dover : Chief Collision Technology's New Mosaic ADT Improves Speed and Accuracy of ADAS Recalibration Repairs

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Collision Technology, formerly known as Chief Automotive Technology and part of VSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced a partnership with Burke Porter Group to create Mosaic advanced diagnostic technology (ADT), the industry's first-ever automated advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration system. By 2022, the majority of all new vehicles on the market will have ADAS systems, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure and blind spot monitoring, and Mosaic ADT will help customers navigate the complex future of collision repair.

"We want technicians to have the confidence to make accurate and error-free ADAS recalibrations through comprehensive understanding of new vehicle technologies," said Lee Daugherty, vice president of global collision sales for Chief Collision Technology. "As ADAS technology on vehicles is constantly changing, it was important for us when designing this product to partner with someone like the Burke Porter Group, which has spent the last 30 years developing this same technology that OEMs use for end-of-line calibrations."

Mosaic ADT's state-of-the-art software uses the OEM repair procedures to accurately and efficiently guide technicians through the calibration process ensuring that the most up-to-date information is used. Unlike other aftermarket systems that rely on centering, squaring and positioning targets by manually using tape measures, plumb bobs and chalk lines, Mosaic ADT does it automatically. It also verifies that the correct target is placed in front of the vehicle by sensing which target is hung and validating it against the OEM repair procedure. That means no manual measurements or adjustments are required, reducing the risk of human error. This is a key factor in improving the accuracy of calibration, lowers the risk of liability and greatly reduces the set-up time.

"Our strategic alliance with Chief combines their pre-eminent position in the aftermarket collision and repair industry with our advanced engineering and manufacturing expertise in OEM ADAS calibration systems," said David DeBoer, CEO of Burke Porter Group. "Together, we are addressing a significant unmet need for safe and reliable calibrations as ADAS systems continue to quickly penetrate the market. Mosaic ADT offers a cost-effective aftermarket solution using factory developed calibration technology to place vehicles on the road safely."

Today's vehicles are increasingly complex, requiring technicians with the technological expertise and training necessary to make ADAS repairs.

"When ADAS systems are damaged, recalibration is a critical part of the repair process," added Daugherty. "That is why we require each technician using Mosaic ADT to go through specialized training and certification in order to operate the system because it is imperative for technicians to understand how to properly repair, recalibrate and test a vehicle before sending it back out on the road."

A technician drives the vehicle in front of the Mosaic ADT system and plugs into the ODBII port of the vehicle. The scan tool analyzes the vehicle and tells the technician if there are any major faults and which ADAS features are present.

Once the technician determines the necessary calibrations, the Mosaic ADT system will take them through the OEM repair procedures and identify the appropriate calibration target (which is verified by an RFID chip) for the vehicle. The system then centers and squares itself to the vehicle automatically, eliminating potential human error. This automation gives the shop enhanced liability protection and cuts the calibration set-up time drastically. Once positioned correctly, and OEM procedures are followed, an ASE-certified technician remotely connects to perform the calibration using an OEM scan tool.

Finally, the Mosaic ADT system captures and records the full calibration process and repair history of the vehicle to document that the OEM repair procedure was followed correctly. This report can be provided to the customer and is also stored electronically for future reference.

To learn more about Mosaic ADT, visit chieftechnology.com/mosaic for product specifications, photos and a demo video.

About Chief Collision Technology:

Chief is a collision repair technology company that gives modern body shops the tools, technology and training they need to perform accurate repairs. Chief offers innovative technology solutions that help shops identify, diagnose and repair the damage, and document that the vehicle was returned to the original manufacturer's specifications. Chief offers everything shops need for today's modern structural repair. For more information visit chieftechnology.com.

About Burke Porter Group:

Burke Porter Group (BPG) and its colleagues are committed to serving industrial transformation through the multiple industry segments including Transportation and Test, Advanced Manufacturing and Life Sciences. We are committed to the highest quality products and global customer service, and continue to seek new ways to help our customers meet the demands of continuous change. We are people and machines that think: Advancing the MachineTM.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Vehicle Service Group Contact:

David Fischmer, Director of Marketing

(812) 265-9543

dfischmer@vsgdover.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chief-collision-technologys-new-mosaic-adt-improves-speed-and-accuracy-of-adas-recalibration-repairs-300961211.html

SOURCE Dover