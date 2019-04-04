Log in
Dover : Fibrelite Composite Access Covers Provide Solution for LUKOIL Bulgaria EOOD National Upgrade Program

04/04/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Composite access covers by Fibrelite, part of OPW and Dover (NYSE: DOV), were chosen for a national LUKOIL Bulgaria EOOD ("LUKOIL") program to replace old, heavy-hinged cast iron access covers.

The nation-wide project began in late 2015 and impacted 13 petrol stations across Bulgaria. LUKOIL's previously installed covers had become rusted over time, with hinge mechanisms beginning to fail and covers becoming unsafe for operators and site owners to remove and replace. The seals around the covers were also damaged, allowing water ingress.

Fibrelite provided LUKOIL with corrosion-free lightweight fiber-reinforced plastic composite access covers through their responsive local distribution network, which guarantees fast turnaround times. Watertight and safely manually removable, these covers were the answer to LUKOIL's manual handling challenges. Fibrelite manhole and trench covers require minimal maintenance and perform for the life of the site, making them a "fit and forget," long-term solution.

The project was completed by SisCo-M Ltd., a Bulgarian supplier of Fibrelite and other OPW products.

About Fibrelite:

Fibrelite is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered fiber-reinforced plastic composite access covers capable of taking up to 90-ton loads whilst still being light enough to be lifted by hand, and is renowned for its high-quality technical support and service.  

Initially developed almost 40 years ago and now the industry standard for petrol station forecourts, Fibrelite covers are increasingly specified for both new and retrofit work in a variety of industries in more than 80 countries around the world. Fibrelite is a brand of OPW, a global leader in fluid-handling solutions. To find out more, please visit Fibrelite's website.

About Dover:   

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibrelite-composite-access-covers-provide-solution-for-lukoil-bulgaria-eood-national-upgrade-program-300825078.html

SOURCE Dover


© PRNewswire 2019
