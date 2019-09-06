Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dover Corporation    DOV

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dover : Food Retail Announces Hillphoenix® Shelf-Edge Technology Designed for Energy Savings and Improved Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:27pm EDT
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Food Retail, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the North American launch of Ecoblade®, an innovative shelf-edge technology designed to reduce energy consumption and improve product temperatures in Hillphoenix open refrigerated display cases. Hillphoenix collaborated with Wirth Research, a United Kingdom-based research firm, to provide a unique solution for the demanding food-retail market in North America.

Ecoblade is a patented two-blade system, designed by Wirth Research and specifically tailor-made and tested for Hillphoenix display cases, which utilizes a science-based approach to managing the airflow directly in front of the shelves within open multi-deck cases. With two unique design options that allow for Ecoblade to attach directly to either flat or angled shelves in Hillphoenix open display cases, Ecoblade channels airflow more efficiently, ensuring that the cool air remains inside the case providing more efficient refrigeration of the food products being displayed. The technology behind Ecoblade incorporates the same techniques that streamline airflow more efficiently around race cars to enable them to corner at high speeds. When applied to Hillphoenix open display cases, this process provides consistent product temperatures, prevents cool air from dumping into the shopping aisles and can reduce refrigeration energy consumption by up to 33%, without compromising merchandising capabilities or fixture aesthetics.

'The Hillphoenix partnership with Wirth Research gives us the opportunity to provide the innovative Ecoblade product to our customers,' stated Anshuman Bhargava, Director of Product Management with Dover Food Retail. 'Ecoblade offers industry-best energy and food temperature performance to retailers for open multi-deck refrigerated cases, especially for merchandising perishable meat products.'

This unique technology has already been rolled out this year by Wirth Research in the United Kingdom with customers, who were looking at innovative ways to reduce energy costs, and the new Hillphoenix version is currently being tested by several large United States retailers with one already making the commitment to specify for use in all new stores.

'We are delighted to be working with Hillphoenix. It is a fantastic endorsement of our technology and services to be partnering with one of the largest refrigeration OEMs in the world,' stated Nick Wirth, President and Founder of Wirth Research. 'We look forward to accelerated adoption of our technology and helping U.S. grocers and shoppers make their contribution to the planet by saving energy and cutting carbon dioxide emissions.'

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. For more information visit hillphoenix.com, or call (800) 283-1109.

About Wirth Research:

Founded by esteemed motorsport designer and former youngest-ever Fellow of the Royal Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Nick Wirth, Wirth Research's mission is to make life more enjoyable and more sustainable through technology. We are able to make buildings better to live, work and shop in; to make vehicles more energy-efficient; and do all of this while providing our clients with a compelling return on their investment.
In early 2019, a major UK supermarket chain rolled out a wide scale introduction of the Wirth Research Ecoblade - a twin-bladed strip fitted to the front of fridge shelves to reduce cold air being lost into the aisles, using the same techniques that channel airflow more efficiently around racing cars to enable them to corner at higher speeds. Wirth Research also specializes in the research, design and manufacture of cutting-edge engineering solutions, including the world's most sustainable office building.

For further information, visit: wirthresearch.com.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under 'DOV.' Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 20:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOVER CORPORATION
04:27pDOVER : Food Retail Announces Hillphoenix® Shelf-Edge Technology Designed for En..
PU
08/30DOVER : Smart Technology Supports Corporate Social Responsibility
PU
08/30DOVER : To Host Investor Meeting
PR
08/29DOVER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21DOVER : Hillphoenix Announces Addition of Horizontal InviroPak to Help Food Reta..
PR
08/16DOVER : OPW Products Provide a Safe, Easy-Install Solution for New Diesel Ethano..
PU
08/14DOVER : Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer
PR
08/07DOVER : Wilden® Releases New Equalizer® Surge Dampeners – Integrated SD Se..
PU
08/07DOVER : Wilden® Releases New Equalizer® Surge Dampeners - Integrated SD Series (..
PR
08/02DOVER CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 203 M
EBIT 2019 1 051 M
Net income 2019 685 M
Debt 2019 2 716 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,32x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
Capitalization 13 981 M
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 103,36  $
Last Close Price 96,13  $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Joseph Tobin Co-President, CEO & Independent Director
William W. Spurgeon Co-President & Chief Executive Officer-Fluids
William T. Bosway Co-President, CEO-Refrigeration & Food Equipment
Michael F. Johnston Chairman
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION35.49%13 981
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES40.74%39 012
ATLAS COPCO40.90%35 929
FANUC CORP15.80%33 541
INGERSOLL-RAND33.08%29 330
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.65%22 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group