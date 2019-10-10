Log in
Dover : Fueling Solutions Announces Collaboration with ChargePoint for Electric Vehicle Charging

10/10/2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ('DFS'), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management, is pleased to announce an agreement with ChargePoint to bring electric vehicle chargers to retail and commercial locations in North America. The collaboration will add DC fast chargers, Level 2 (L2) AC chargers and fleet chargers to DFS' product portfolio in North America.

ChargePoint is the world's largest EV charging network, having recently announced that it has surpassed 100,000 places to charge across its global network. With charging solutions across every category where EV charging is required, ChargePoint has a fully integrated portfolio of hardware, cloud services, and service and support plans, with solutions for residential, workplaces, retailers, fleets and beyond. With more than a decade of experience, ChargePoint is committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric.

DFS' position in the retail fueling industry, together with ChargePoint's expertise in EV charging, makes this new collaboration an ideal match, and one that will offer substantial benefit to the North American market.

'As the transition to electric mobility continues to accelerate, partnerships with companies like DFS are key to expanding access to charging and enabling businesses across industries to be part of the build out of the future fueling network,' said Scott Miller, Vice President of Global Sales Operations and Channel, ChargePoint. 'As a leader in the industry, DFS is well positioned to play a significant role in the shift to electric mobility and we are confident that this collaboration will bring tremendous value to the fueling and convenience retail market in North America.'

'We are thrilled to work alongside ChargePoint to present our North American customers the option to add electric charging stations to their forecourts,' noted DFS Vice President and General Manager of North America, Kendra Keller. 'As part of our commitment to enabling the evolution of consumer experience in fueling and convenience retail, DFS is always exploring new avenues for alternative energy provision, so this strategic partnership with ChargePoint is a logical and exciting step forward in that aim.'

For more information about DFS products and solutions, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com. To learn more about ChargePoint, visit www.chargepoint.com.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ('DFS'), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the UK, and the USA. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About ChargePoint:

ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric since 2007, with the largest EV charging network and most complete set of charging solutions available today. From workplaces to fleet, residential to retail, ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. To date, ChargePoint's network has grown to more than 101,000 places to charge with drivers plugging in approximately every two seconds while delivering more than 63.5 million charges. Hundreds of thousands of drivers and thousands of businesses and organizations around the world count on ChargePoint. For more information, visit www.chargepoint.com or contact the North America press office at media@chargepoint.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under 'DOV.' Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact: Michelle Saab, Global Director of Marketing Communications
(512) 388-8468
Michelle.Saab@DoverFS.com

Dover Media Contact:   
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications   
(630) 743-5039   
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:  
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations  
(630) 743-5131  
agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-fueling-solutions-announces-collaboration-with-chargepoint-for-electric-vehicle-charging-300936704.html

SOURCE Dover

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 20:20:01 UTC
