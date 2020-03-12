Dover : Fueling Solutions Introduces Self-Checkout Kiosk

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced a partnership with Shell to co-develop and launch Self-Checkout Kiosks across several fueling stations in the Netherlands.

Shell sites, equipped with the DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk, enable visitors to scan their own fuel and in-store products and make their purchases in a single, harmonized transaction. After a series of successful tests, Shell plans to extend the solution to its delis by Shell stations (sites with bakery service) in the coming weeks to promote an all-inclusive experience, with further expansion to its motorway service stations expected later in the year.

The DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk was developed in close cooperation between various teams across the Shell network and a partnership with DFS.

"We were able to successfully trial the kiosk in just eight short weeks," said Christel Boevé, Shell Marketing Channel and Insights Manager. "Our priority has been focused on stations with deli facilities, but we are now testing the solution at various Shell motorway stations and expect that it will be implemented across our motorway network very soon."

Visitors to the DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk sites will have the option to take charge of their fuel and convenience purchasing experience, giving Shell staff greater flexibility in managing their roles, the ability to pay more attention to their guests and the capability to serve them in a more personal way. Giving visitors the option to scan and checkout themselves has already gone a long way in reducing queues and improving efficiencies across Shell stores.

Lynn, an experienced hostess at Shell Boulevard in Zeist, Netherlands has been heavily involved in the project from the beginning. "Fewer and fewer people who visit Shell bakery service stations want to pay for their refueling alone," Lynn explained. "A long queue is frustrating for many guests, especially when they don't have a lot of time. Self-scanning offers a huge advantage for both the customer and the Shell network."

Kurt Dillen, VP Business Development, DFS, said, "Our new self-checkout solution, developed in an agile way with Shell, is delivering the ultimate enhanced customer experience and will help the station owner improve throughput and reduce their operational cost."

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the UK, and the USA. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

