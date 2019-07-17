Dover Fueling Solutions Working with ABB to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging

By Stephen Nakrosis



A unit of Dover will work with ABB to provide electric vehicles chargers for its customers in Europe.

Dover Fueling Solutions said Wednesday it will be integrating ABB's electric vehicle chargers into existing equipment in European locations.

"DFS' position in the retail fueling industry, together with ABB's position in the electrical charging segment, makes this new cooperation an ideal match for both businesses, and one that will offer substantial benefit to the European market," the companies said.

