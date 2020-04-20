Dover : Heil Launches Half/Pack LowRider Front Loader

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heil, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and one of the nation's largest refuse truck body manufacturers, today announced the launch of the Half/Pack® LowRider™ Front Loader.

The LowRider front loader, a proud addition to the industry-leading Half/Pack family of Heil front-end loaders (FEL), represents a next-generation design perfectly suited for both commercial and residential applications. The LowRider is based on a lower-profile DuraPack® body that shaves weight and height when compared to a standard FEL. The LowRider is also smoother to operate, faster on route and can be equipped with next-generation Heil options to further increase safety and productivity, as well as reduce Total Cost of Collection. Specifically, the LowRider design can:

Reduced body height of 12", similar to current Automated Side Loaders (ASL) or Rear Loaders,

4,150 pounds lighter than standard Heil Half/Pack front loaders for better commercial and residential payloads,

Handle all ANSI-compliant dumpsters,

Be more reliable with less proximity switches, mac valves, air lines or mechanically cushioned cylinders,

When equipped with Curotto-Can ® system, operators stay in the cab for both standard residential collection and take-all routes, providing additional operator security during COVID-19,

Have a 23% faster dump cycle with Odyssey ® hydraulic controls/Lightning Cylinders, and

hydraulic controls/Lightning Cylinders, and Be fully configurable with optional Heil Autonomous Lift Option (H.A.L.O.) joystick for commercial applications.

Pat Carroll, President of ESG said, "The Heil Half/Pack LowRider is the logical next step in front loader design. With a lower profile, it can go where standard height front loaders might struggle. This is in addition to the significant weight savings that deliver better payloads for fleet owners servicing both commercial and residential customers. The LowRider does all of this while improving safety and productivity, which means providing a lower Total Cost of Collection than other waste collection systems."

The LowRider's overall height is 12" lower than a standard front loader and weighs 4,150 pounds less than standard Heil Half/Pack front loaders, which correlates into superior payloads and higher productivity than ASL's or FEL's that would be limited by height obstructions. In addition, when operating as a Residential Front Loader, especially when equipped with the Curotto-Can, operators improve their safety with eyes-forward route collection and can stop contamination and lost carts at the source due to the lower load height of the can. The cart dump height is about 4' lower with the Curotto-Can than with most ASL's, so overhead obstructions are dramatically reduced.

Eric Evans, Vice President, Mobile Product Management explained the idea for the LowRider came from customers who were comfortable with front loaders in their fleet but needed a more flexible solution to address overhead height challenges for both commercial and residential routes. Additionally, overall operational simplicity and productivity for new operators was a concern and one that Heil solved with the advent of the H.A.L.O.

"With H.A.L.O., Heil addressed another key ask from our customers and designed something that helps newer drivers become productive sooner. The H.A.L.O. option allows operators new to commercial front loaders to complete a full container dump cycle with the press of one button," said Evans. "This isn't AutoDump at all. H.A.L.O. allows the operator to select the size of the ANSI container, then merely press and hold the button on the joystick. H.A.L.O. self-levels the container during the dump sequence and delivers the container back to its starting position, removing the risk of cab or windshield damage."

The LowRider comes standard with Odyssey hydraulic controls and is available in 20, 23, and 28-yard body sizes. In addition, the LowRider can be configured for H.A.L.O., the Curotto-Can®, CNrG® alternative fuel tailgate and 3rd Eye® camera/digital system options.

For more information regarding the Heil Half/Pack LowRider, contact your nearest dealer or point your browser to www.heil.com.

About Heil:

Established in 1901, Heil is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high productivity, custom-configured garbage truck bodies with optimized chassis integration and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. Heil is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group family of companies serving the waste industry. Heil has a nationwide network of more than 40 dealers in over 60 locations across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil, visit heil.com, the Heil Facebook page or follow Heil on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover leverages global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead in the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

