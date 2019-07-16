Dover : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

SEC Form 3 FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Date of Event 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Paulson Ryan Requiring Statement DOVER Corp[ DOV ] (Month/Day/Year) 07/09/2019 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Last) (First) (Middle) (Check all applicable) (Month/Day/Year) C/O DOVER CORPORATION Director 10% Owner 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Officer (give title Other (specify 3005 HIGHLAND PARKWAY X Applicable Line) below) below) X Form filed by One Reporting VP, Controller Person (Street) Form filed by More than One DOWNERS IL 60515 Reporting Person GROVE (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) Form: Direct (D) (Instr. 5) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Common Stock 549(1) D Common Stock 113 I By 401(k) Plan Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and 3. Title and Amount of Securities 4. 5. 6. Nature of Indirect Expiration Date Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) Conversion Ownership Beneficial Ownership (Month/Day/Year) or Form: (Instr. 5) Exercise Direct (D) Amount Price of or Indirect or Derivative (I) (Instr. 5) Date Expiration Number Security of Exercisable Date Title Shares Stock Appreciation Right 02/09/2021 02/09/2028 Common Stock 3,655 82.09 D Stock Appreciation Right 02/15/2022 02/15/2029 Common Stock 3,289 91.2 D Explanation of Responses:

1. Includes 477 unvested restricted stock units.

Remarks:

/s/ Ryan Paulson by Alison M. 07/16/2019 Rhoten, Attorney-in-fact

07/16/2019

