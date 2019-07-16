Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dover Corporation    DOV

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dover : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 06:45pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Paulson Ryan

Requiring Statement

DOVER Corp[ DOV ]

(Month/Day/Year)

07/09/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

C/O DOVER CORPORATION

Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3005 HIGHLAND PARKWAY

X

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

VP, Controller

Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One

DOWNERS

IL

60515

Reporting Person

GROVE

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

549(1)

D

Common Stock

113

I

By 401(k) Plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock Appreciation Right

02/09/2021

02/09/2028

Common Stock

3,655

82.09

D

Stock Appreciation Right

02/15/2022

02/15/2029

Common Stock

3,289

91.2

D

Explanation of Responses:

1. Includes 477 unvested restricted stock units.

Remarks:

/s/ Ryan Paulson by Alison M. 07/16/2019 Rhoten, Attorney-in-fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 22:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOVER CORPORATION
06:45pDOVER : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
04:18pDOVER : Blackmer® Extends GNX Series Pumps Due to High Customer Demand
PR
07/15DOVER : Fibrelite's Composite Covers Now Offer Easy Underground Infrastructure A..
PU
07/15DOVER : Fibrelite's Composite Covers Now Offer Easy Underground Infrastructure A..
PR
07/12DOVER : Dow-Key Microwave Awarded Top Honor for L3 Technologies' Supplier Excell..
PR
07/11DOVER : Fueling Solutions to Supply Wayne Helix™ Fuel Dispensers to Gazpro..
PR
07/10DOVER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
07/10DOVER : Announces Two Executive Appointments
PR
07/09DOVER : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And..
PR
07/03DOVER : How CPC Manages Change
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 247 M
EBIT 2019 1 058 M
Net income 2019 678 M
Debt 2019 2 629 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
Capitalization 14 434 M
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 103,15  $
Last Close Price 99,32  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Joseph Tobin Co-President, CEO & Independent Director
William W. Spurgeon Co-President & Chief Executive Officer-Fluids
William T. Bosway Co-President, CEO-Refrigeration & Food Equipment
Michael F. Johnston Chairman
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION41.03%14 189
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES44.25%39 499
FANUC CORP19.53%34 888
ATLAS COPCO35.58%34 863
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%34 863
INGERSOLL-RAND39.39%30 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About