Dover : Kiian Digital to Debut Reactive Inks at Heimtextil 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Group, part of Dover Digital Printing and Dover (NYSE: DOV), will attend Heimtextil in Frankfurt, Germany, on January 8-11, 2019. Heimtextil is a global annual event for interior textiles trends that received nearly 70,000 visitors from 135 different countries last year. JK Group will use this platform to unveil Kiian Digital's reactive inks line, Digistar Bellagio, designed for direct printing onto cotton and the other cellulosic fibers.

"We are excited to put forward, in this important textile context, Digistar Bellagio, which is the natural complement of the Kiian Digital's current textile product portfolio," says Marco Girola, JK Group Marketing Manager. "Digistar Bellagio was born from the synergy of highly specialized teams in digital textile printing, MS Printing Solutions & JK Group. They go beyond the limits of product and process by developing systems to raise efficiency and maximize results, to benefit the market in which we operate."

Show attendees will experience the printing results achievable by using Digistar Bellagio with live print demonstrations at the MS Printing Solutions booth by a JP4 EVO printing machine.

Digistar Bellagio's color selection has been created by selecting dyes and allows reproduction of a wide color gamut, while offering outstanding bright and vivid colors. The line includes 8 colors: CYMK, Black and Light Black and 3 spot colors, Orange, Red and Blue.

In addition to Digistar Bellagio, the MS Printing Solutions booth (Hall 3.0 – Booth J61) will also feature:

Digistar Bravo disperse inks, compatible with Kyocera printheads for direct printing onto polyester. Digistar Bravo is recognized for excellent light fastness, high penetration into fibers, and extremely deep intensity of its black inks.

Digistar K-Choice pigment inks, compatible with Kyocera printheads for direct digital printing onto fabric created for fashion and home applications. Digistar K-Choice is recognized for excellent light fastness, good washing resistances and a wide color gamut enabling accurate reproduction.

At the event, JK Group will also focus on its eco-friendly commitment, especially for the Kiian Digital brand that, through its full Textile Standard Compliance Program, enables production of sustainable printing.

About Kiian Digital:

Kiian Digital is a JK Group brand. JK Group is a Dover operating company. JK is the largest industrial digital sublimation group with forefront technologies and a global presence. The non-stop focus on innovation and sustainability combined with first-class technical competences, leading JK Group's actions worldwide. JK Group serves the global digital textile printing market through 3 premium brands: Kiian Digital, J-Teck 3 and Sawgrass Industrial providing advanced solutions for the current and future print heads and applications.

Kiian Digital brand portfolio includes sublimation, disperse and pigment inks designed for the Textile printing market. Kiian Digital is the preferred partner for those seeking consistent quality and reliability as well as highest price-added value ratio in transfer and direct printing. With its roots in industrial specialty printing products, Kiian Digital has a long experience in development of customized products for different print heads and applications.

About Dover Digital Printing:

Dover Digital Printing is comprised of the brands of Caldera, Kiian Digital, J-Teck, MS Printing and Sawgrass Industrial and provides a complete solution of digital printing needs while driving efficiency for customers, and leading to greater speed, accuracy and profitability.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

