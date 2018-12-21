Log in
Dover : New Rotary Inground Lift Makes Electric Vehicle Service Faster, More Efficient

12/21/2018 | 05:50pm CET
Exclusive design provides wider space between plungers to simplify battery removal

Rotary Lift's new IG210W inground lift was designed specifically to help technicians more efficiently service electric vehicles, sports cars and exotic vehicles. It provides greater under-car access than other inground lifts thanks to extremely low-profile arms and extra-wide piston spacing.

The Rotary IG210W lift has 85 inches of clearance between its two plungers - about 45 percent more space than a standard inground lift offers. The increased distance between plungers also allows for greater drive-through clearance with no superstructure to drive over and better under-car access.

'The additional work space this lift provides makes it easier and less time-consuming to remove electric car batteries that often span from pinch seam to pinch seam,' says John Uhl, Light-Duty Product Manager for Rotary Lift parent company Vehicle Service Group. 'Many cars also have large under-car belly pans that need additional clearance to remove. This lift solves that problem by providing more room for the technicians and their tools, so they can work more efficiently.'

Other features of the IG210W include:

  • Self-contained steel cover that surrounds steel frame design

  • Maintenance-free guides and cylinders - column guides are set in maintenance-free oil bath

  • Hardened chrome pistons designed for long lifting life

  • Safety locking system - mechanical safety latch automatically engages

  • Standard threaded rubber adapter pads.

Lifting capacity is 10,000 pounds. The IG210W inground lift is third-party tested and ALI certified to meet industry safety and performance standards. Like all Rotary Lift products, it is backed by the industry's largest factory-trained distributor network providing unmatched local service and support.

About Rotary:
Rotary is the leading brand of vehicle lifts and wheel service equipment in North America. Rotary was founded in 1925 by the inventor of the first automotive hydraulic lift and now offers the broadest line of lifts and wheel service equipment for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit applications. Its products include two-post, four-post, inground, scissor, mobile column, parallelogram, and platform lifts, as well as alignment lifts and instrumentation, tire changers, and wheel balancers.

Rotary is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand. VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 13 major vehicle lifting, collision repair and wheel service brands: Rotary, Chief®, Forward®, Direct-Lift®, Revolution®, Hanmecson®, Ravaglioli, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia. VSG is part of Dover.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 16:49:05 UTC
