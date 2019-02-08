Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dover Corporation    DOV

DOVER CORPORATION (DOV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dover : President And Chief Executive Officer To Speak At Barclays Industrial Select And Citi's Global Industrials Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:17pm EST

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10:55 a.m. EST. The following day, Mr. Tobin will speak at Citi's Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. EST, also located in Miami Beach.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

A link to the live audio webcasts for each fireside chat will be available on dovercorporation.com, and the replays will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve.  Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible.  Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-speak-at-barclays-industrial-select-and-citis-global-industrials-conferences-300792556.html

SOURCE Dover


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOVER CORPORATION
04:17pDOVER : President And Chief Executive Officer To Speak At Barclays Industrial Se..
PR
02/05DOVER : Caldera Announces the Launch of CalderaDock Application
PR
01/29DOVER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
01/29DOVER : Reports Fourth Quarter Organic Revenue Up 6.2%; Cost Saving Initiatives ..
PR
01/28DOVER : CPC's New Ultra-Compact Blind Mate Connector Delivers Top Flow
PR
01/25DOVER : Completes Acquisition Of Belanger
PR
01/24DOVER : Rotary's New TreadScan 2700 Provides Quick and Accurate Tire Analysis fo..
PU
01/24DOVER CORP : annual earnings release
01/23DOVER : OK International to Showcase Metcal & Techcon Brands at APEX
PR
01/22DOVER : Griswold™ SafeGuard™ Predictive Maintenance Solution Improve..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.