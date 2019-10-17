Dover : Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation Slides

October 17, 2019 - 9:00am CT
Earnings Conference Call Third Quarter 2019
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures
We want to remind everyone that our comments may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks. We caution everyone to be guided in their analysis of Dover Corporation by referring to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for 2018, for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements.
In addition to financial measures based on U.S. GAAP, Dover provides supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Management uses non-GAAP measures in addition to GAAP measures to understand and compare operating results across periods, make resource allocation decisions, and for forecasting and other purposes. Management believes these non-GAAP measures reflect results in a manner that enables, in many instances, more meaningful analysis of trends and facilitates comparison of results across periods and to those of peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning presented in U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences between the companies in calculations. The use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and they should not be considered as substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations and definitions are included either in this presentation or in Dover's earnings
release and investor supplement for the third quarter, which are available on Dover's website.
Q3 2019 - Highlights
Organic revenue growth of 6%
Net of 2% unfavorable FX impact
Solid growth across DF and DES businesses
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations(1) up 15% to $235M
Earnings from continuing operations on a GAAP basis up 31% to $206M
Organic bookings growth of 7%
Net of 2% unfavorable FX impact
DF and DES book-to-bill above 1
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations(2) at $1.60, up 18%
$0.04 benefit related to discrete tax items(3)
Diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis at $1.40, up 33%
|
Segment performance
|
|
Guidance & other activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT(1) up 17% to $320M, at 17.5% margin
|
|
Narrowing 2019 Adj. EPS(2) guidance to $5.82 - $5.85
|
(+180 bps year-over-year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On track to begin reporting new segment structure
|
FCF 16.7% of revenue; strong FCF conversion
|
|
with Q4 '19 results
|
across all segments
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP measures (definitions and reconciliations in appendix)
|
|
(2) Adjusted diluted EPS excludes acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs (reconciliation in appendix)
|
|
(3) Includes $5.2M of discrete tax benefits in the quarter
Q3 2019 - Financial Summary
|
US GAAP from continuing operations
|
Q3 2019
|
Q3 2018
|
∆
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue ($M)
|
1,825
|
1,747
|
+4%
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings ($M)
|
206
|
157
|
+31%
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS ($)
|
1.40
|
1.05
|
+33%
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP(1) from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT - Segment ($M)
|
320
|
274
|
+17%
|
margin percent
|
17.5%
|
15.7%
|
+180 bps
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment ($M)
|
385
|
341
|
+13%
|
margin percent
|
21.1%
|
19.5%
|
+160 bps
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings ($M)
|
235
|
203
|
+15%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted EPS(2) ($)
|
1.60
|
1.36
|
+18%
Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding
|
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP measures (definition and reconciliation in appendix)
|
(2)
|
Adjusted diluted EPS excludes acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs (reconciliation in appendix)
|
Q3 2019 - Revenue & Bookings
Revenue Split
4%
13%
By
Region 54%
21%
8%
US
OTHER AMER.
EUROPE
ASIA
OTHER
20%
By 39%
Segment
Revenue
Change in Organic Revenue: +$98M, or 5.6%
|
1,747
|
42
|
68
|
-12
|
-29
|
9
|
1,825
|
($M)
|
Q3 2018
|
DES
|
DF
|
DRFE
|
FX
|
ACQ./
|
Q3 2019
|
|
|
ORG.
|
ORG.
|
ORG.
|
|
DISP. (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bookings
Change in Organic Bookings: +$114M, or 6.7%
-3%
|
1,717
|
61
|
61
|
-8
|
-27
|
9
|
1,814
|
($M)
|
Q3 2018
|
DES
|
DF
|
DRFE
|
FX
|
ACQ./
|
Q3 2019
|
|
|
ORG.
|
ORG.
|
ORG.
|
|
DISP. (2)
|
|
Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding
|
|
(1)
|
Acquisitions: $18M, dispositions: $9M
|
(2)
|
Acquisitions: $16M, dispositions: $7M
|
