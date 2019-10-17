Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dover Corporation    DOV

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dover : Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation Slides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 07:09am EDT

October 17, 2019 - 9:00am CT

Earnings Conference Call Third Quarter 2019

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

We want to remind everyone that our comments may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks. We caution everyone to be guided in their analysis of Dover Corporation by referring to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for 2018, for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements.

We would also direct your attention to our website, dovercorporation.com, where considerably more information can be found.

In addition to financial measures based on U.S. GAAP, Dover provides supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Management uses non-GAAP measures in addition to GAAP measures to understand and compare operating results across periods, make resource allocation decisions, and for forecasting and other purposes. Management believes these non-GAAP measures reflect results in a manner that enables, in many instances, more meaningful analysis of trends and facilitates comparison of results across periods and to those of peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning presented in U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences between the companies in calculations. The use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and they should not be considered as substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations and definitions are included either in this presentation or in Dover's earnings

release and investor supplement for the third quarter, which are available on Dover's website.

2

Q3 2019 - Highlights

Organic revenue growth of 6%

Net of 2% unfavorable FX impact

Solid growth across DF and DES businesses

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations(1) up 15% to $235M

Earnings from continuing operations on a GAAP basis up 31% to $206M

Organic bookings growth of 7%

Net of 2% unfavorable FX impact

DF and DES book-to-bill above 1

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations(2) at $1.60, up 18%

$0.04 benefit related to discrete tax items(3)

Diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis at $1.40, up 33%

Segment performance

Guidance & other activities

Adjusted EBIT(1) up 17% to $320M, at 17.5% margin

Narrowing 2019 Adj. EPS(2) guidance to $5.82 - $5.85

(+180 bps year-over-year)

On track to begin reporting new segment structure

FCF 16.7% of revenue; strong FCF conversion

with Q4 '19 results

across all segments

(1) Non-GAAP measures (definitions and reconciliations in appendix)

3

(2) Adjusted diluted EPS excludes acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs (reconciliation in appendix)

(3) Includes $5.2M of discrete tax benefits in the quarter

Q3 2019 - Financial Summary

US GAAP from continuing operations

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Revenue ($M)

1,825

1,747

+4%

Earnings ($M)

206

157

+31%

Diluted EPS ($)

1.40

1.05

+33%

Non-GAAP(1) from continuing operations

Adjusted EBIT - Segment ($M)

320

274

+17%

margin percent

17.5%

15.7%

+180 bps

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment ($M)

385

341

+13%

margin percent

21.1%

19.5%

+160 bps

Adjusted Earnings ($M)

235

203

+15%

Adjusted diluted EPS(2) ($)

1.60

1.36

+18%

Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding

4

(1)

Non-GAAP measures (definition and reconciliation in appendix)

(2)

Adjusted diluted EPS excludes acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs (reconciliation in appendix)

Q3 2019 - Revenue & Bookings

Revenue Split

4%

13%

By

Region 54%

21%

8%

US

OTHER AMER.

EUROPE

ASIA

OTHER

20%

By 39%

Segment

Revenue

Change in Organic Revenue: +$98M, or 5.6%

1,747

42

68

-12

-29

9

1,825

($M)

Q3 2018

DES

DF

DRFE

FX

ACQ./

Q3 2019

ORG.

ORG.

ORG.

DISP. (1)

Bookings

Change in Organic Bookings: +$114M, or 6.7%

-3%

41%

DES

DF

DRFE

1,717

61

61

-8

-27

9

1,814

($M)

Q3 2018

DES

DF

DRFE

FX

ACQ./

Q3 2019

ORG.

ORG.

ORG.

DISP. (2)

Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding

5

(1)

Acquisitions: $18M, dispositions: $9M

(2)

Acquisitions: $16M, dispositions: $7M

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 11:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOVER CORPORATION
07:09aDOVER : Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation Slides
PU
07:04aDOVER : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financi..
PU
06:58aDOVER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
06:53aDOVER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
06:46aDOVER : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results; Tightens Full Year 2019 Adjusted EPS..
PR
10/16DOVER : Hydro Systems Expands Central Dosing Offering to On-premise Laundries wi..
PR
10/15DOVER : Markem-Imaje Introduces Flexible Film Coders to Improve Efficiency and D..
PR
10/14DOVER : Ettlinger Introduces New Continuous Melt Filter for Ultra-High Throughpu..
PR
10/11DOVER : Neptune™ Releases New NSP Series Solenoid Pumps and NXP Series Ste..
PR
10/10DOVER : Fueling Solutions Announces Collaboration with ChargePoint for Electric ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 186 M
EBIT 2019 1 055 M
Net income 2019 685 M
Debt 2019 2 717 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,32x
EV / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 13 936 M
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105,07  $
Last Close Price 95,82  $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Joseph Tobin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. Johnston Chairman
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION35.05%13 936
FANUC CORPORATION28.74%36 677
ATLAS COPCO45.18%36 435
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES25.95%34 911
INGERSOLL-RAND27.23%28 040
FORTIVE CORPORATION2.50%23 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group