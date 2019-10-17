Dover : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
0
10/17/2019
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
(Mark One)
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 or 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019
or
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT
OF 1934
For the transition period from to
Commission File Number: 1-4018
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
53-0257888
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
3005 Highland Parkway
Downers Grove, Illinois
60515
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(630) 541-1540
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
DOV
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
Yes ☑ No o
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).
Yes ☑ No o
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12-b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large Accelerated Filer
☑
☐
Accelerated Filer
Non-Acelerated Filer
☐
☐
Smaller Reporting Company
☐
Emerging Growth Company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined by Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes☐ No ☑
The number of shares outstanding of the Registrant's common stock as of October 10, 2019 was145,266,386.
Dover Corporation
Form 10-Q
Table of Contents
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Page
Item 1.
Financial Statements (unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
1
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
2
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
5
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
7
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
29
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
44
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
44
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
45
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
45
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
45
Item 3.
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
45
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
45
Item 5.
Other Information
45
Item 6.
Exhibits
46
SIGNATURES
47
Table of Contents
Item 1. Financial Statements
DOVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
1,825,345
$
1,747,403
$
5,360,808
$
5,183,168
Cost of goods and services
1,151,857
1,100,883
3,391,185
3,268,583
Gross profit
673,488
646,520
1,969,623
1,914,585
Selling, general and administrative expenses
390,775
426,445
1,195,875
1,290,246
Loss on assets held for sale
-
-
46,946
-
Operating earnings
282,713
220,075
726,802
624,339
Interest expense
31,410
31,192
94,972
98,957
Interest income
(1,263)
(2,060)
(3,098)
(6,680)
Other income, net
(5,364)
(2,073)
(11,059)
(6,641)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
257,930
193,016
645,987
538,703
Provision for income taxes
51,924
35,711
136,191
105,533
Earnings from continuing operations
206,006
157,305
509,796
433,170
Loss from discontinued operations, net
-
-
-
(4,472)
Net earnings
$
206,006
$
157,305
$
509,796
$
428,698
Earnings per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
1.42
$
1.07
$
3.51
$
2.87
Diluted
$
1.40
$
1.05
$
3.47
$
2.82
Loss per share from discontinued operations:
Basic
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.03)
Diluted
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.03)
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.42
$
1.07
$
3.51
$
2.84
Diluted
$
1.40
$
1.05
$
3.47
$
2.79
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
145,372
147,344
145,276
151,177
Diluted
147,051
149,457
147,053
153,429
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
1
Table of Contents
DOVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net earnings
$
206,006
$
157,305
$
509,796
$
428,698
Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments:
Foreign currency translation losses
(50,865)
(13,567)
(41,143)
(26,418)
Reclassification of foreign currency translation losses to earnings
-
-
25,339
-
Total foreign currency translation adjustments
(50,865)
(13,567)
(15,804)
(26,418)
Pension and other post-retirement benefit plans:
Amortization of actuarial losses included in net periodic pension cost
127
402
379
3,409
Amortization of prior service costs included in net periodic pension cost
539
704
1,623
2,699
Total pension and other post-retirement benefit plans
666
1,106
2,002
6,108
Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges:
Unrealized net gains (losses) arising during period
545
(1,449)
(223)
2,019
Net losses (gains) reclassified into earnings
577
364
(69)
(347)
Total cash flow hedges
1,122
(1,085)
(292)
1,672
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(49,077)
(13,546)
(14,094)
(18,638)
Comprehensive earnings
$
156,929
$
143,759
$
495,702
$
410,060
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
2
Table of Contents
DOVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
340,532
$
396,221
Receivables, net of allowances of $32,340 and $28,469
1,269,150
1,231,859
Inventories
816,563
748,796
Prepaid and other current assets
159,747
126,878
Total current assets
2,585,992
2,503,754
Property, plant and equipment, net
820,582
806,497
Goodwill
3,760,428
3,677,328
Intangible assets, net
1,080,130
1,134,256
Other assets and deferred charges
422,169
243,936
Total assets
$
8,669,301
$
8,365,771
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Notes payable
$
182,700
$
220,318
Accounts payable
952,708
969,531
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
225,515
212,666
Accrued insurance
101,677
97,600
Other accrued expenses
338,529
313,452
Federal and other income taxes
24,173
13,854
Total current liabilities
1,825,302
1,827,421
Long-term debt
2,908,729
2,943,660
Deferred income taxes
333,886
339,325
Noncurrent income tax payable
54,304
54,304
Other liabilities
529,438
432,395
Stockholders' equity:
Total stockholders' equity
3,017,643
2,768,666
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,669,301
$
8,365,771
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
