DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
Dover : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

0
10/17/2019 | 07:04am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 or 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT

OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission File Number: 1-4018

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

53-0257888

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

3005 Highland Parkway

Downers Grove, Illinois

60515

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(630) 541-1540

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

DOV

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12-b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer

Accelerated Filer

Non-Acelerated Filer

Smaller Reporting Company

Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined by Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

The number of shares outstanding of the Registrant's common stock as of October 10, 2019 was145,266,386.

Dover Corporation

Form 10-Q

Table of Contents

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page

Item 1.

Financial Statements (unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

1

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

2

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

5

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

29

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

44

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

44

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

45

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

45

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

45

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

45

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

45

Item 5.

Other Information

45

Item 6.

Exhibits

46

SIGNATURES

47

Item 1. Financial Statements

DOVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

$

1,825,345

$

1,747,403

$

5,360,808

$

5,183,168

Cost of goods and services

1,151,857

1,100,883

3,391,185

3,268,583

Gross profit

673,488

646,520

1,969,623

1,914,585

Selling, general and administrative expenses

390,775

426,445

1,195,875

1,290,246

Loss on assets held for sale

-

-

46,946

-

Operating earnings

282,713

220,075

726,802

624,339

Interest expense

31,410

31,192

94,972

98,957

Interest income

(1,263)

(2,060)

(3,098)

(6,680)

Other income, net

(5,364)

(2,073)

(11,059)

(6,641)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

257,930

193,016

645,987

538,703

Provision for income taxes

51,924

35,711

136,191

105,533

Earnings from continuing operations

206,006

157,305

509,796

433,170

Loss from discontinued operations, net

-

-

-

(4,472)

Net earnings

$

206,006

$

157,305

$

509,796

$

428,698

Earnings per share from continuing operations:

Basic

$

1.42

$

1.07

$

3.51

$

2.87

Diluted

$

1.40

$

1.05

$

3.47

$

2.82

Loss per share from discontinued operations:

Basic

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(0.03)

Diluted

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(0.03)

Net earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.42

$

1.07

$

3.51

$

2.84

Diluted

$

1.40

$

1.05

$

3.47

$

2.79

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

145,372

147,344

145,276

151,177

Diluted

147,051

149,457

147,053

153,429

DOVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net earnings

$

206,006

$

157,305

$

509,796

$

428,698

Other comprehensive (loss) earnings, net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments:

Foreign currency translation losses

(50,865)

(13,567)

(41,143)

(26,418)

Reclassification of foreign currency translation losses to earnings

-

-

25,339

-

Total foreign currency translation adjustments

(50,865)

(13,567)

(15,804)

(26,418)

Pension and other post-retirement benefit plans:

Amortization of actuarial losses included in net periodic pension cost

127

402

379

3,409

Amortization of prior service costs included in net periodic pension cost

539

704

1,623

2,699

Total pension and other post-retirement benefit plans

666

1,106

2,002

6,108

Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges:

Unrealized net gains (losses) arising during period

545

(1,449)

(223)

2,019

Net losses (gains) reclassified into earnings

577

364

(69)

(347)

Total cash flow hedges

1,122

(1,085)

(292)

1,672

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(49,077)

(13,546)

(14,094)

(18,638)

Comprehensive earnings

$

156,929

$

143,759

$

495,702

$

410,060

DOVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

340,532

$

396,221

Receivables, net of allowances of $32,340 and $28,469

1,269,150

1,231,859

Inventories

816,563

748,796

Prepaid and other current assets

159,747

126,878

Total current assets

2,585,992

2,503,754

Property, plant and equipment, net

820,582

806,497

Goodwill

3,760,428

3,677,328

Intangible assets, net

1,080,130

1,134,256

Other assets and deferred charges

422,169

243,936

Total assets

$

8,669,301

$

8,365,771

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Notes payable

$

182,700

$

220,318

Accounts payable

952,708

969,531

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

225,515

212,666

Accrued insurance

101,677

97,600

Other accrued expenses

338,529

313,452

Federal and other income taxes

24,173

13,854

Total current liabilities

1,825,302

1,827,421

Long-term debt

2,908,729

2,943,660

Deferred income taxes

333,886

339,325

Noncurrent income tax payable

54,304

54,304

Other liabilities

529,438

432,395

Stockholders' equity:

Total stockholders' equity

3,017,643

2,768,666

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,669,301

$

8,365,771

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 11:03:05 UTC
