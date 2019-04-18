Dover : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms Full Year 2019 Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results:





Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

% Change U.S. GAAP from continuing operations Revenue

$ 1,725

$ 1,638

5 % Earnings

$ 106

$ 109

(3) % Diluted EPS

$ 0.72

$ 0.70

3 %













Non-GAAP from continuing operations Adjusted earnings

$ 182

$ 141

29 % Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.24

$ 0.90

38 %

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Dover's revenue was $1.7 billion, an increase of 5.3% over the prior year. The increase in the quarter was driven by organic growth of 8.3% and acquisition growth of 0.5%, partially offset by a 3.4% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange ("FX") and decline of 0.1% due to dispositions.

Earnings from continuing operations included acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.7 million and rightsizing and other costs of $3.1 million, representing $0.18 and $0.02 of diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS"), respectively. In addition, the first quarter included a $46.9 million, or $0.32 of EPS, non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder Pompe S.r.l. (a supplier of pumps to the upstream oil & gas industry), which was sold on April 2, 2019. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $182.4 million (+29% over the comparable period in 2018), and adjusted EPS was $1.24 (+38% over the comparable period in 2018).

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

Management Commentary:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our solid results for the first quarter of 2019 were driven by our businesses winning with their customers and executing on their productivity and cost structure initiatives.

"Revenue growth was driven primarily by constructive trading conditions across our Fluids and Engineered Systems segments, which posted comparable organic growth rates of 15.1% and 5.8%, respectively, as a result of healthy backlogs and increased throughput in our retail fueling platforms. Refrigeration and Food Equipment organic revenue was up 0.7% in the first quarter, with Dover Food Retail posting a 1.9% organic revenue increase as a result of the modestly improved demand conditions as we had forecasted.

"As a result of our encouraging start in 2019, Dover is reaffirming our full year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.65 to $5.85."

Conference Call Information:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 results at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's first quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FIRST QUARTER 2019

DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenue $ 1,724,757

$ 1,637,671 Cost of goods and services 1,101,215

1,034,842 Gross profit 623,542

602,829 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 408,466

435,026 Loss on assets held for sale 46,946

— Operating earnings 168,130

167,803 Interest expense 31,808

35,640 Interest income (890)

(2,057) Other income, net (1,106)

(30) Earnings before provision for income taxes 138,318

134,250 Provision for income taxes 32,613

24,841 Earnings from continuing operations 105,705

109,409 Earnings from discontinued operations, net —

22,025 Net earnings $ 105,705

$ 131,434







Basic earnings per share*:





Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.73

$ 0.71 Earnings from discontinued operations, net —

0.14 Net earnings $ 0.73

$ 0.85







Weighted average shares outstanding 145,087

154,520 Diluted earnings per common share*:





Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.72

$ 0.70 Earnings from discontinued operations, net —

0.14 Net earnings $ 0.72

$ 0.84







Weighted average shares outstanding 146,911

157,090







Dividends paid per common share $ 0.48

$ 0.47







* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.







DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2019

2018

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018 REVENUE













Engineered Systems













Printing & Identification $ 282,086

$ 282,522 $ 299,834 $ 283,232 $ 296,843 $ 1,162,431 Industrials 405,105

389,104 403,155 388,302 399,956 1,580,517

687,191

671,626 702,989 671,534 696,799 2,742,948















Fluids 703,224

628,098 693,666 690,065 785,509 2,797,338















Refrigeration & Food Equipment 334,643

338,235 401,766 386,214 326,878 1,453,093















Intra-segment eliminations (301)

(288) (327) (410) (236) (1,261) Total consolidated revenue $ 1,724,757

$ 1,637,671 $ 1,798,094 $ 1,747,403 $ 1,808,950 $ 6,992,118















NET EARNINGS













Segment Earnings:













Engineered Systems $ 123,074

$ 102,066 $ 126,649 $ 108,714 $ 113,841 $ 451,270 Fluids 1 52,221

67,348 93,028 101,207 128,221 389,804 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 24,807

29,182 51,372 42,434 13,131 136,119 Total segments 200,102

198,596 271,049 252,355 255,193 977,193 Corporate expense / other 30,866

30,763 30,050 30,207 38,704 129,724 Interest expense 31,808

35,640 32,125 31,192 32,015 130,972 Interest income (890)

(2,057) (2,563) (2,060) (2,201) (8,881) Earnings before provision for income taxes 138,318

134,250 211,437 193,016 186,675 725,378 Provision for income taxes 32,613

24,841 44,981 35,711 28,700 134,233 Earnings from continuing operations 105,705

109,409 166,456 157,305 157,975 591,145 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net —

22,025 (26,497) — (16,406) (20,878) Net earnings $ 105,705

$ 131,434 $ 139,959 $ 157,305 $ 141,569 $ 570,267















SEGMENT MARGIN











Engineered Systems 17.9 %

15.2 % 18.0 % 16.2 % 16.3 % 16.5 % Fluids 1 7.4 %

10.7 % 13.4 % 14.7 % 16.3 % 13.9 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment 7.4 %

8.6 % 12.8 % 11.0 % 4.0 % 9.4 % Total segment operating margin 11.6 %

12.1 % 15.1 % 14.4 % 14.1 % 14.0 %















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE











Engineered Systems $ 17,795

$ 19,239 $ 19,203 $ 18,204 $ 19,233 $ 75,879 Fluids 35,426

34,449 34,981 34,954 36,060 140,444 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 13,011

13,579 13,524 13,533 19,841 60,477 Corporate 1,506

1,358 1,595 1,399 1,428 5,780 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 67,738

$ 68,625 $ 69,303 $ 68,090 $ 76,562 $ 282,580















1 Q1 2019 includes a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Excluding this loss, Fluids segment earnings was $99,167 and segment margin was 14.1%.









































DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (unaudited)(in thousands)



2019

2018

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018 BOOKINGS













Engineered Systems













Printing & Identification $ 280,658

$ 284,437 $ 306,770 $ 271,367 $ 295,963 $ 1,158,537 Industrials 414,786

466,722 412,780 390,606 481,172 1,751,280

695,444

751,159 719,550 661,973 777,135 2,909,817















Fluids 712,856

703,461 737,340 723,996 734,943 2,899,740















Refrigeration & Food Equipment 376,998

372,701 428,816 331,979 341,221 1,474,717















Intra-segment eliminations (682)

(624) 33 (549) (584) (1,724)















Total consolidated bookings $ 1,784,616

$ 1,826,697 $ 1,885,739 $ 1,717,399 $ 1,852,715 $ 7,282,550















BACKLOG













Engineered Systems













Printing & Identification $ 121,374

$ 135,915 $ 137,019 $ 126,609 $ 122,028

Industrials 448,137

376,474 372,525 367,963 438,546



569,511

512,389 509,544 494,572 560,574

















Fluids 538,888

544,250 564,959 588,632 523,791

















Refrigeration & Food Equipment 311,632

283,250 309,440 255,783 268,991

















Intra-segment eliminations (377)

(389) (134) (58) (185)

















Total consolidated backlog $ 1,419,654

$ 1,339,500 $ 1,383,809 $ 1,338,929 $ 1,353,171



DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share















2019

2018

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Basic earnings (loss) per common share:













Continuing operations $ 0.73

$ 0.71 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 $ 3.94 Discontinued operations —

0.14 (0.17) — (0.11) (0.14) Net earnings $ 0.73

$ 0.85 $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 0.97 $ 3.80















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:











Continuing operations $ 0.72

$ 0.70 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.89 Discontinued operations —

0.14 (0.17) — (0.11) (0.14) Net earnings $ 0.72

$ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 1.05 $ 0.96 $ 3.75















Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 105,705

$ 109,409 $ 166,456 $ 157,305 $ 157,975 $ 591,145 Discontinued operations —

22,025 (26,497) — (16,406) (20,878) Net earnings $ 105,705

$ 131,434 $ 139,959 $ 157,305 $ 141,569 $ 570,267















Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic 145,087

154,520 151,744 147,344 146,007 149,874 Diluted 146,911

157,090 153,938 149,457 147,940 152,133















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations





Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)





Earnings from continuing operations are adjusted by the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on assets held for sale, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to derive adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per common share as follows:



2019

2018



Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018

Adjusted earnings:















Earnings from continuing operations $ 105,705

$ 109,409 $ 166,456 $ 157,305 $ 157,975 $ 591,145

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 35,635

38,150 38,072 34,997 35,078 146,297

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (8,964)

(9,716) (9,683) (8,785) (8,817) (37,001)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 3,963

4,371 6,808 24,201 37,448 72,828

Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (861)

(797) (1,448) (4,477) (7,809) (14,531)

Loss on assets held for sale 4 46,946

— — — — —

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5 —

— — — (2,832) (2,832)

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 182,424

$ 141,417 $ 200,205 $ 203,241 $ 211,043 $ 755,906



















Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*:













Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.72

$ 0.70 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.89

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 0.24

0.24 0.25 0.23 0.24 0.96

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (0.06)

(0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.24)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 0.03

0.03 0.04 0.16 0.25 0.48

Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (0.01)

(0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.05) (0.10)

Loss on assets held for sale 4 0.32

— — — — —

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5 —

— — — (0.02) (0.02)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.24

$ 0.90 $ 1.30 $ 1.36 $ 1.43 $ 4.97



















1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other associated asset charges.

4 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder. Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business.

5 2018 tax benefits related to additional Tax Cuts and Jobs Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118.

* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.



DOVER CORPORATION ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow



2019

2018

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):













Operating activities $ 24,524

$ 15,535 $ 159,205 $ 243,944 $ 370,509 $ 789,193 Investing activities (217,690)

(122,597) (51,606) (35,922) (35,355) (245,480) Financing activities 36,067

(289,103) (227,734) (232,476) (148,525) (897,838)





























Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)



2019

2018

Q1

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Cash flow from operating activities $ 24,524

$ 15,535 $ 159,205 $ 243,944 $ 370,509 $ 789,193 Less: Capital expenditures (37,122)

(44,678) (51,686) (38,192) (36,438) (170,994) Free cash flow $ (12,598)

$ (29,143) $ 107,519 $ 205,752 $ 334,071 $ 618,199















Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (0.7) %

(1.8) % 6.0 % 11.8 % 18.5 % 8.8 %









































Revenue Growth Factors



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Engineered

Systems

Fluids

Refrigeration

& Food

Equipment

Total Organic 5.8 %

15.1 %

0.7 %

8.3 % Acquisitions — %

1.3 %

— %

0.5 % Dispositions — %

(0.3) %

— %

(0.1) % Currency translation (3.5) %

(4.1) %

(1.8) %

(3.4) % Total * 2.3 %

12.0 %

(1.1) %

5.3 %















* Totals may be impacted by rounding.



















Non-GAAP Disclosures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for earnings from continuing operations, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on assets held for sale, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period. Management believes this information is useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations represents adjusted earnings from continuing operations divided by average diluted shares.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue performance and trends between periods.

