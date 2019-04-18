|
Dover : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms Full Year 2019 Guidance
04/18/2019 | 06:46am EDT
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Financial Results:
Three Months Ended March 31,
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
2019
2018
% Change
U.S. GAAP from continuing operations
Revenue
$
1,725
$
1,638
5
%
Earnings
$
106
$
109
(3)
%
Diluted EPS
$
0.72
$
0.70
3
%
Non-GAAP from continuing operations
Adjusted earnings
$
182
$
141
29
%
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.24
$
0.90
38
%
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Dover's revenue was $1.7 billion, an increase of 5.3% over the prior year. The increase in the quarter was driven by organic growth of 8.3% and acquisition growth of 0.5%, partially offset by a 3.4% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange ("FX") and decline of 0.1% due to dispositions.
Earnings from continuing operations included acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.7 million and rightsizing and other costs of $3.1 million, representing $0.18 and $0.02 of diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS"), respectively. In addition, the first quarter included a $46.9 million, or $0.32 of EPS, non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder Pompe S.r.l. (a supplier of pumps to the upstream oil & gas industry), which was sold on April 2, 2019. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $182.4 million (+29% over the comparable period in 2018), and adjusted EPS was $1.24 (+38% over the comparable period in 2018).
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.
Management Commentary:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our solid results for the first quarter of 2019 were driven by our businesses winning with their customers and executing on their productivity and cost structure initiatives.
"Revenue growth was driven primarily by constructive trading conditions across our Fluids and Engineered Systems segments, which posted comparable organic growth rates of 15.1% and 5.8%, respectively, as a result of healthy backlogs and increased throughput in our retail fueling platforms. Refrigeration and Food Equipment organic revenue was up 0.7% in the first quarter, with Dover Food Retail posting a 1.9% organic revenue increase as a result of the modestly improved demand conditions as we had forecasted.
"As a result of our encouraging start in 2019, Dover is reaffirming our full year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.65 to $5.85."
Conference Call Information:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 results at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's first quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FIRST QUARTER 2019
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Revenue
$
1,724,757
$
1,637,671
Cost of goods and services
1,101,215
1,034,842
Gross profit
623,542
602,829
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
408,466
435,026
Loss on assets held for sale
46,946
—
Operating earnings
168,130
167,803
Interest expense
31,808
35,640
Interest income
(890)
(2,057)
Other income, net
(1,106)
(30)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
138,318
134,250
Provision for income taxes
32,613
24,841
Earnings from continuing operations
105,705
109,409
Earnings from discontinued operations, net
—
22,025
Net earnings
$
105,705
$
131,434
Basic earnings per share*:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.73
$
0.71
Earnings from discontinued operations, net
—
0.14
Net earnings
$
0.73
$
0.85
Weighted average shares outstanding
145,087
154,520
Diluted earnings per common share*:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.72
$
0.70
Earnings from discontinued operations, net
—
0.14
Net earnings
$
0.72
$
0.84
Weighted average shares outstanding
146,911
157,090
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.48
$
0.47
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2019
2018
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2018
REVENUE
Engineered Systems
Printing & Identification
$
282,086
$
282,522
$
299,834
$
283,232
$
296,843
$
1,162,431
Industrials
405,105
389,104
403,155
388,302
399,956
1,580,517
687,191
671,626
702,989
671,534
696,799
2,742,948
Fluids
703,224
628,098
693,666
690,065
785,509
2,797,338
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
334,643
338,235
401,766
386,214
326,878
1,453,093
Intra-segment eliminations
(301)
(288)
(327)
(410)
(236)
(1,261)
Total consolidated revenue
$
1,724,757
$
1,637,671
$
1,798,094
$
1,747,403
$
1,808,950
$
6,992,118
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Systems
$
123,074
$
102,066
$
126,649
$
108,714
$
113,841
$
451,270
Fluids 1
52,221
67,348
93,028
101,207
128,221
389,804
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
24,807
29,182
51,372
42,434
13,131
136,119
Total segments
200,102
198,596
271,049
252,355
255,193
977,193
Corporate expense / other
30,866
30,763
30,050
30,207
38,704
129,724
Interest expense
31,808
35,640
32,125
31,192
32,015
130,972
Interest income
(890)
(2,057)
(2,563)
(2,060)
(2,201)
(8,881)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
138,318
134,250
211,437
193,016
186,675
725,378
Provision for income taxes
32,613
24,841
44,981
35,711
28,700
134,233
Earnings from continuing operations
105,705
109,409
166,456
157,305
157,975
591,145
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net
—
22,025
(26,497)
—
(16,406)
(20,878)
Net earnings
$
105,705
$
131,434
$
139,959
$
157,305
$
141,569
$
570,267
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Systems
17.9
%
15.2
%
18.0
%
16.2
%
16.3
%
16.5
%
Fluids 1
7.4
%
10.7
%
13.4
%
14.7
%
16.3
%
13.9
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
7.4
%
8.6
%
12.8
%
11.0
%
4.0
%
9.4
%
Total segment operating margin
11.6
%
12.1
%
15.1
%
14.4
%
14.1
%
14.0
%
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Systems
$
17,795
$
19,239
$
19,203
$
18,204
$
19,233
$
75,879
Fluids
35,426
34,449
34,981
34,954
36,060
140,444
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
13,011
13,579
13,524
13,533
19,841
60,477
Corporate
1,506
1,358
1,595
1,399
1,428
5,780
Total depreciation and amortization expense
$
67,738
$
68,625
$
69,303
$
68,090
$
76,562
$
282,580
1 Q1 2019 includes a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Excluding this loss, Fluids segment earnings was $99,167 and segment margin was 14.1%.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(continued)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2019
2018
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2018
BOOKINGS
Engineered Systems
Printing & Identification
$
280,658
$
284,437
$
306,770
$
271,367
$
295,963
$
1,158,537
Industrials
414,786
466,722
412,780
390,606
481,172
1,751,280
695,444
751,159
719,550
661,973
777,135
2,909,817
Fluids
712,856
703,461
737,340
723,996
734,943
2,899,740
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
376,998
372,701
428,816
331,979
341,221
1,474,717
Intra-segment eliminations
(682)
(624)
33
(549)
(584)
(1,724)
Total consolidated bookings
$
1,784,616
$
1,826,697
$
1,885,739
$
1,717,399
$
1,852,715
$
7,282,550
BACKLOG
Engineered Systems
Printing & Identification
$
121,374
$
135,915
$
137,019
$
126,609
$
122,028
Industrials
448,137
376,474
372,525
367,963
438,546
569,511
512,389
509,544
494,572
560,574
Fluids
538,888
544,250
564,959
588,632
523,791
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
311,632
283,250
309,440
255,783
268,991
Intra-segment eliminations
(377)
(389)
(134)
(58)
(185)
Total consolidated backlog
$
1,419,654
$
1,339,500
$
1,383,809
$
1,338,929
$
1,353,171
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2019
2018
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2018
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$
0.73
$
0.71
$
1.10
$
1.07
$
1.08
$
3.94
Discontinued operations
—
0.14
(0.17)
—
(0.11)
(0.14)
Net earnings
$
0.73
$
0.85
$
0.92
$
1.07
$
0.97
$
3.80
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$
0.72
$
0.70
$
1.08
$
1.05
$
1.07
$
3.89
Discontinued operations
—
0.14
(0.17)
—
(0.11)
(0.14)
Net earnings
$
0.72
$
0.84
$
0.91
$
1.05
$
0.96
$
3.75
Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$
105,705
$
109,409
$
166,456
$
157,305
$
157,975
$
591,145
Discontinued operations
—
22,025
(26,497)
—
(16,406)
(20,878)
Net earnings
$
105,705
$
131,434
$
139,959
$
157,305
$
141,569
$
570,267
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
145,087
154,520
151,744
147,344
146,007
149,874
Diluted
146,911
157,090
153,938
149,457
147,940
152,133
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
Earnings from continuing operations are adjusted by the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on assets held for sale, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to derive adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per common share as follows:
2019
2018
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2018
Adjusted earnings:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
105,705
$
109,409
$
166,456
$
157,305
$
157,975
$
591,145
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
35,635
38,150
38,072
34,997
35,078
146,297
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(8,964)
(9,716)
(9,683)
(8,785)
(8,817)
(37,001)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
3,963
4,371
6,808
24,201
37,448
72,828
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(861)
(797)
(1,448)
(4,477)
(7,809)
(14,531)
Loss on assets held for sale 4
46,946
—
—
—
—
—
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
—
—
—
—
(2,832)
(2,832)
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
$
182,424
$
141,417
$
200,205
$
203,241
$
211,043
$
755,906
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*:
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.72
$
0.70
$
1.08
$
1.05
$
1.07
$
3.89
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
0.24
0.24
0.25
0.23
0.24
0.96
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.16
0.25
0.48
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.10)
Loss on assets held for sale 4
0.32
—
—
—
—
—
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
—
—
—
—
(0.02)
(0.02)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.24
$
0.90
$
1.30
$
1.36
$
1.43
$
4.97
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other associated asset charges.
4 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder. Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business.
5 2018 tax benefits related to additional Tax Cuts and Jobs Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2019
2018
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2018
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$
24,524
$
15,535
$
159,205
$
243,944
$
370,509
$
789,193
Investing activities
(217,690)
(122,597)
(51,606)
(35,922)
(35,355)
(245,480)
Financing activities
36,067
(289,103)
(227,734)
(232,476)
(148,525)
(897,838)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2019
2018
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2018
Cash flow from operating activities
$
24,524
$
15,535
$
159,205
$
243,944
$
370,509
$
789,193
Less: Capital expenditures
(37,122)
(44,678)
(51,686)
(38,192)
(36,438)
(170,994)
Free cash flow
$
(12,598)
$
(29,143)
$
107,519
$
205,752
$
334,071
$
618,199
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue
(0.7)
%
(1.8)
%
6.0
%
11.8
%
18.5
%
8.8
%
Revenue Growth Factors
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Engineered
Systems
Fluids
Refrigeration
& Food
Equipment
Total
Organic
5.8
%
15.1
%
0.7
%
8.3
%
Acquisitions
—
%
1.3
%
—
%
0.5
%
Dispositions
—
%
(0.3)
%
—
%
(0.1)
%
Currency translation
(3.5)
%
(4.1)
%
(1.8)
%
(3.4)
%
Total *
2.3
%
12.0
%
(1.1)
%
5.3
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Disclosures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for earnings from continuing operations, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on assets held for sale, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period. Management believes this information is useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations represents adjusted earnings from continuing operations divided by average diluted shares.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue performance and trends between periods.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-reports-first-quarter-2019-results-reaffirms-full-year-2019-guidance-300834279.html
SOURCE Dover
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on DOVER CORPORATION
|
|