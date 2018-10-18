Dover : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results:

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, Dover's revenue was $1.7 billion, driven by organic growth of 3%. Net earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, were $157.3 million, compared to net earnings of $178.9 million in the prior year period. The third quarter 2017 results include earnings from discontinued operations of $19.5 million attributable to Apergy, which the company spun off in the second quarter of 2018.

Earnings from continuing operations were $157.3 million, a decrease of 1% as compared to $159.5 million for the prior year period, largely driven by forecasted rightsizing costs incurred in the period. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS") on a GAAP basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, were $1.05, compared to $1.01 for the comparable period.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, earnings from continuing operations included acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.2 million and rightsizing costs of $19.7 million, representing $0.18 EPS and $0.13 EPS, respectively. Excluding these costs, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $203.2 million (+9%), and adjusted EPS was $1.36 (+14%).

A reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted earnings from continuing operations is included as an exhibit herein.

Full Year 2018 Guidance Update:

Dover tightened its guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to the upper end of the previous range, and is now $4.80 to $4.85. This guidance is based on full year revenue growth of approximately 2%, which is comprised of organic growth of 3%, acquisition growth of 1%, and a favorable impact from FX of 1%, partially offset by a 3% impact from dispositions.

Dover's 2018 guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes forecasted full year acquisition-related amortization costs and rightsizing and other costs. Dover expects its full year effective tax rate to be between 20% and 21%.

Management Commentary:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover's solid results reflect broad-based demand strength in Engineered Systems and Fluids, which posted organic growth of 5% and 9%, respectively, and more than offset the forecasted weak demand conditions in Refrigeration & Food Equipment. In all, we generated revenue of $1.7 billion at an organic growth rate of 3%. Adjusted net earnings of $203 million and adjusted EPS of $1.36 improved 9% and 14%, respectively.

"Heading into the fourth quarter, demand trends remain largely unchanged across the portfolio, with third quarter organic bookings growth of 6% over the comparable period. In the fourth quarter, we expect our Fluids segment to be a more meaningful contributor to our profits as a result of top line growth conversion and improved operational performance in our retail fueling operations. This, coupled with our cost containment actions, will more than offset weaker demand conditions in our Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, which are expected to continue through the balance of the year.

"We are on track to complete our rightsizing initiatives as disclosed at our September investor day, and have made good progress in our footprint optimization projects, some of which we expect to begin to implement in the fourth quarter. On the back of our solid order book, productivity improvements and internal cost initiatives, we are tightening our full year EPS guidance to $4.80 to $4.85, which represents the top end of the previous range."

Conference Call Information:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 results and 2018 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Some of these statements may be indicated by words such as "may", "anticipate", "expect", believe", "intend", "guidance", "estimates", "suggest", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "could", "forecast" and other words and terms that use the future tense or have a similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to identify and complete acquisitions and integrate and realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, capital allocation plans and changes in those plans, including with respect to dividends, share repurchases, investments in research and development, capital expenditures and acquisitions, changes in law, including the effect of U.S. tax reform and developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs, our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions, changes in sourcing input costs or the supply of input materials, the impact of legal compliance risks and litigation, including with respect to product quality and safety, cybersecurity and privacy, our ability to capture and protect intellectual property rights, and various other factors that are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2018

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue $ 1,747,403



$ 1,747,775



$ 5,183,168



$ 5,068,356

Cost of goods and services 1,100,883



1,098,582



3,268,583



3,189,202

Gross profit 646,520



649,193



1,914,585



1,879,154

Selling, general, and administrative expenses 426,445



410,040



1,290,246



1,257,027

Operating earnings 220,075



239,153



624,339



622,127

Interest expense 31,192



35,372



98,957



108,585

Interest income (2,060)



(1,759)



(6,680)



(6,669)

Gain on sale of businesses —



—



—



(90,093)

Other (income) expense, net (2,073)



(1,236)



(6,641)



(1,407)

Earnings before provision for income taxes 193,016



206,776



538,703



611,711

Provision for income taxes 35,711



47,321



105,533



154,693

Earnings from continuing operations 157,305



159,455



433,170



457,018

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net —



19,457



(4,472)



58,199

Net earnings $ 157,305



$ 178,912



$ 428,698



$ 515,217

















Basic earnings per share:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.07



$ 1.02



$ 2.87



$ 2.94

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net —



0.12



(0.03)



0.37

Net earnings $ 1.07



$ 1.15



$ 2.84



$ 3.31

















Weighted average shares outstanding 147,344



155,757



151,177



155,668

Diluted earnings per common share:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.05



$ 1.01



$ 2.82



$ 2.90

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net —



0.12



(0.03)



0.37

Net earnings $ 1.05



$ 1.14



$ 2.79



$ 3.27

















Weighted average shares outstanding 149,457



157,555



153,429



157,565

















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.48



$ 0.47



$ 1.42



$ 1.35



















DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)





2018

2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD REVENUE

















Engineered Systems

















Printing & Identification $ 282,522

$ 299,834

$ 283,232

$ 865,588



$ 249,238

$ 278,220

$ 272,941

$ 800,399

Industrials 389,104

403,155

388,302

1,180,561



379,634

400,065

398,058

1,177,757



671,626

702,989

671,534

2,046,149



628,872

678,285

670,999

1,978,156





















Fluids 628,098

693,666

690,065

2,011,829



597,645

633,252

638,068

1,868,965





















Refrigeration & Food Equipment 338,235

401,766

386,214

1,126,215



356,834

426,304

438,788

1,221,926





















Intra-segment eliminations (288)

(327)

(410)

(1,025)



(141)

(470)

(80)

(691)

Total consolidated revenue $ 1,637,671

$ 1,798,094

$ 1,747,403

$ 5,183,168



$ 1,583,210

$ 1,737,371

$ 1,747,775

$ 5,068,356





















NET EARNINGS

















Segment Earnings:

















Engineered Systems $ 102,066

$ 126,649

$ 108,714

$ 337,429



$ 177,207

$ 110,103

$ 102,767

$ 390,077

Fluids 67,348

93,028

101,207

261,583



67,172

91,465

103,052

261,689

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 29,182

51,372

42,434

122,988



33,562

65,829

65,413

164,804

Total segments 198,596

271,049

252,355

722,000



277,941

267,397

271,232

816,570

Corporate expense / other 30,763

30,050

30,207

91,020



37,282

34,818

30,843

102,943

Interest expense 35,640

32,125

31,192

98,957



36,359

36,854

35,372

108,585

Interest income (2,057)

(2,563)

(2,060)

(6,680)



(2,575)

(2,335)

(1,759)

(6,669)

Earnings before provision for income

taxes 134,250

211,437

193,016

538,703



206,875

198,060

206,776

611,711

Provision for income taxes 24,841

44,981

35,711

105,533



51,787

55,585

47,321

154,693

Earnings from continuing operations 109,409

166,456

157,305

433,170



155,088

142,475

159,455

457,018

Earnings (loss) from discontinued

operations, net 22,025

(26,497)

—

(4,472)



17,159

21,583

19,457

58,199

Net earnings $ 131,434

$ 139,959

$ 157,305

$ 428,698



$ 172,247

$ 164,058

$ 178,912

$ 515,217





















SEGMENT MARGIN













Engineered Systems 15.2 % 18.0 % 16.2 % 16.5 %

28.2 % 16.2 % 15.3 % 19.7 % Fluids 10.7 % 13.4 % 14.7 % 13.0 %

11.2 % 14.4 % 16.2 % 14.0 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment 8.6 % 12.8 % 11.0 % 10.9 %

9.4 % 15.4 % 14.9 % 13.5 % Total segment operating margin 12.1 % 15.1 % 14.4 % 13.9 %

17.6 % 15.4 % 15.5 % 16.1 %



















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE













Engineered Systems $ 19,239

$ 19,203

$ 18,204

$ 56,646



$ 20,598

$ 21,272

$ 23,150

$ 65,020

Fluids 34,449

34,981

34,954

104,384



32,454

33,362

34,211

100,027

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 13,579

13,524

13,533

40,636



15,035

14,522

14,093

43,650

Corporate 1,358

1,595

1,399

4,352



1,133

1,252

1,079

3,464

Total depreciation and amortization

expense $ 68,625

$ 69,303

$ 68,090

$ 206,018



$ 69,220

$ 70,408

$ 72,533

$ 212,161























DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(continued)

(unaudited)(in thousands)





2018

2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD BOOKINGS

















Engineered Systems

















Printing & Identification $ 284,437

$ 306,770

$ 271,367

$ 862,574



$ 256,664

$ 282,158

$ 268,700

$ 807,522

Industrials 466,722

412,780

390,606

1,270,108



444,058

392,816

390,254

1,227,128



751,159

719,550

661,973

2,132,682



700,722

674,974

658,954

2,034,650





















Fluids 703,461

737,340

723,996

2,164,797



638,801

631,350

655,305

1,925,456





















Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 372,701

428,816

331,979

1,133,496



438,576

466,276

357,855

1,262,707





















Intra-segment eliminations (624)

33

(549)

(1,140)



(1,093)

(397)

(339)

(1,829)





















Total consolidated bookings $ 1,826,697

$ 1,885,739

$ 1,717,399

$ 5,429,835



$ 1,777,006

$ 1,772,203

$ 1,671,775

$ 5,220,984





















BACKLOG

















Engineered Systems

















Printing & Identification $ 135,915

$ 137,019

$ 126,609





$ 109,347

$ 115,763

$ 116,359



Industrials 376,474

372,525

367,963





327,180

321,315

316,835





512,389

509,544

494,572





436,527

437,078

433,194























Fluids 544,250

564,959

588,632





434,274

438,445

462,471























Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 283,250

309,440

255,783





341,530

382,598

302,574























Intra-segment eliminations (389)

(134)

(58)





(725)

(268)

(174)























Total consolidated backlog $ 1,339,500

$ 1,383,809

$ 1,338,929





$ 1,211,606

$ 1,257,853

$ 1,198,065





DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Earnings Per Share



















2018

2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Basic earnings (loss) per common share:













Continuing operations $ 0.71

$ 1.10

$ 1.07

$ 2.87



$ 1.00

$ 0.92

$ 1.02

$ 2.94

Discontinued operations 0.14

(0.17)

—

(0.03)



0.11

0.14

0.12

0.37

Net earnings $ 0.85

$ 0.92

$ 1.07

$ 2.84



$ 1.11

$ 1.05

$ 1.15

$ 3.31





















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:













Continuing operations $ 0.70

$ 1.08

$ 1.05

$ 2.82



$ 0.99

$ 0.90

$ 1.01

$ 2.90

Discontinued operations 0.14

(0.17)

—

(0.03)



0.11

0.14

0.12

0.37

Net earnings $ 0.84

$ 0.91

$ 1.05

$ 2.79



$ 1.09

$ 1.04

$ 1.14

$ 3.27





















Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings (loss):

















Continuing operations $ 109,409

$ 166,456

$ 157,305

$ 433,170



$ 155,088

$ 142,475

$ 159,455

$ 457,018

Discontinued operations 22,025

(26,497)

—

(4,472)



17,159

21,583

19,457

58,199

Net earnings $ 131,434

$ 139,959

$ 157,305

$ 428,698



$ 172,247

$ 164,058

$ 178,912

$ 515,217





















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 154,520

151,744

147,344

151,177



155,540

155,703

155,757

155,668

Diluted 157,090

153,938

149,457

153,429



157,399

157,513

157,555

157,565





















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) Earnings from continuing operations are adjusted by the effect of acquisition-related amortization, gains on disposition of businesses, disposition costs, and rightsizing and other costs to derive

adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per common share as follows:



2018

2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Adjusted earnings:











Earnings from continuing operations $ 109,409

$ 166,456

$ 157,305

$ 433,170



$ 155,088

$ 142,475

$ 159,455

$ 457,018 Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 38,150 38,072

34,997

111,219



38,996

37,620

37,553

114,169 Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (9,716) (9,683)

(8,785)

(28,184)



(12,777)

(12,027)

(12,171)

(36,975) Gain on dispositions, pre-tax 3 — —

—

—



(88,402)

—

—

(88,402) Gain on dispositions, tax impact 2 — —

—

—



26,682

—

—

26,682 Disposition costs, pre-tax 4 — —

—

—



—

—

3,314

3,314 Disposition costs, tax impact 2 — —

—

—



—

—

(964)

(964) Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 5 4,371 6,808

24,201

35,380



—

—

—

— Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (797) (1,448)

(4,477)

(6,722)



—

—

—

— Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 141,417

$ 200,205

$ 203,241

$ 544,863



$ 119,587

$ 168,068

$ 187,187

$ 474,842



















Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*:













Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.70

$ 1.08

$ 1.05

$ 2.82



$ 0.99

$ 0.90

$ 1.01

$ 2.90 Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 0.24 0.25

0.23

0.72



0.25

0.24

0.24

0.72 Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (0.06) (0.06)

(0.06)

(0.18)



(0.08)

(0.08)

(0.08)

(0.23) Gain on dispositions, pre-tax 3 — —

—

—



(0.56)

—

—

(0.56) Gain on dispositions, tax impact 2 — —

—

—



0.17

—

—

0.17 Disposition costs, pre-tax 4 — —

—

—



—

—

0.02

0.02 Disposition costs, tax impact 2 — —

—

—



—

—

(0.01)

(0.01) Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 5 0.03 0.04

0.16

0.23



—

—

—

— Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (0.01) (0.01)

(0.03)

(0.04)



—

—

—

— Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.90

$ 1.30

$ 1.36

$ 3.55



$ 0.76

$ 1.07

$ 1.19

$ 3.01

1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Includes a gain from the sale of Performance Motorsports International in the first quarter of 2017. 4 Disposition costs include costs related to the sale of Warn Industries, Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2017. 5 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures and product line divestitures and exits. * Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow



2018

2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Net Cash Flows Provided By

(Used In):

















Operating activities $ 15,535

$ 159,205

$ 243,944

$ 418,684



$ 45,726

$ 152,506

$ 255,765

$ 453,997

Investing activities (122,597)

(51,606)

(35,922)

(210,125)



86,429

(46,460)

(47,584)

(7,615)

Financing activities (289,103)

(227,734)

(232,476)

(749,313)



(93,293)

(216,273)

(197,635)

(507,201)



Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)



2018

2017

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Cash flow from operating

activities $ 15,535

$ 159,205

$ 243,944

$ 418,684



$ 45,726

$ 152,506

$ 255,765

$ 453,997

Less: Capital expenditures (44,678)

(51,686)

(38,192)

(134,556)



(36,931)

(42,035)

(51,396)

(130,362)

Free cash flow $ (29,143)

$ 107,519

$ 205,752

$ 284,128



$ 8,795

$ 110,471

$ 204,369

$ 323,635





















Free cash flow as a percentage

of revenue (1.8) % 6.0 % 11.8 % 5.5 %

0.6 % 6.4 % 11.7 % 6.4 %



















Free cash flow as a percentage

of earnings from continuing

operations (26.6) % 64.6 % 130.8 % 65.6 %

5.7 % 77.5 % 128.2 % 70.8 %

Revenue Growth Factors



Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Engineered

Systems

Fluids

Refrigeration

& Food

Equipment

Total Organic 5.2 %

9.1 %

(8.8) %

3.1 % Acquisitions — %

0.5 %

0.3 %

0.3 % Dispositions (4.9) %

(0.2) %

(3.3) %

(2.8) % Currency translation (0.2) %

(1.3) %

(0.2) %

(0.6) % Total ** 0.1 %

8.1 %

(12.0) %

— %















** Totals may be impacted by rounding.

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Engineered

Systems

Fluids

Refrigeration

& Food

Equipment

Total Organic 6.3 %

5.6 %

(7.2) %

2.8 % Acquisitions 0.2 %

0.6 %

0.5 %

0.4 % Dispositions (5.7) %

(0.2) %

(2.2) %

(2.8) % Currency translation 2.6 %

1.6 %

1.1 %

1.9 % Total * 3.4 %

7.6 %

(7.8) %

2.3 %















* Totals may be impacted by rounding.















Non-GAAP Disclosures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted earnings per common share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, gains on disposition of businesses, disposition costs, and rightsizing and other costs. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period. Management believes this information is useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue performance and trends between periods.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-reports-third-quarter-2018-results-300733527.html

