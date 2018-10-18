|
Dover : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results:
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, Dover's revenue was $1.7 billion, driven by organic growth of 3%. Net earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, were $157.3 million, compared to net earnings of $178.9 million in the prior year period. The third quarter 2017 results include earnings from discontinued operations of $19.5 million attributable to Apergy, which the company spun off in the second quarter of 2018.
Earnings from continuing operations were $157.3 million, a decrease of 1% as compared to $159.5 million for the prior year period, largely driven by forecasted rightsizing costs incurred in the period. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS") on a GAAP basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, were $1.05, compared to $1.01 for the comparable period.
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, earnings from continuing operations included acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.2 million and rightsizing costs of $19.7 million, representing $0.18 EPS and $0.13 EPS, respectively. Excluding these costs, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $203.2 million (+9%), and adjusted EPS was $1.36 (+14%).
A reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted earnings from continuing operations is included as an exhibit herein.
Full Year 2018 Guidance Update:
Dover tightened its guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to the upper end of the previous range, and is now $4.80 to $4.85. This guidance is based on full year revenue growth of approximately 2%, which is comprised of organic growth of 3%, acquisition growth of 1%, and a favorable impact from FX of 1%, partially offset by a 3% impact from dispositions.
Dover's 2018 guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes forecasted full year acquisition-related amortization costs and rightsizing and other costs. Dover expects its full year effective tax rate to be between 20% and 21%.
Management Commentary:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover's solid results reflect broad-based demand strength in Engineered Systems and Fluids, which posted organic growth of 5% and 9%, respectively, and more than offset the forecasted weak demand conditions in Refrigeration & Food Equipment. In all, we generated revenue of $1.7 billion at an organic growth rate of 3%. Adjusted net earnings of $203 million and adjusted EPS of $1.36 improved 9% and 14%, respectively.
"Heading into the fourth quarter, demand trends remain largely unchanged across the portfolio, with third quarter organic bookings growth of 6% over the comparable period. In the fourth quarter, we expect our Fluids segment to be a more meaningful contributor to our profits as a result of top line growth conversion and improved operational performance in our retail fueling operations. This, coupled with our cost containment actions, will more than offset weaker demand conditions in our Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, which are expected to continue through the balance of the year.
"We are on track to complete our rightsizing initiatives as disclosed at our September investor day, and have made good progress in our footprint optimization projects, some of which we expect to begin to implement in the fourth quarter. On the back of our solid order book, productivity improvements and internal cost initiatives, we are tightening our full year EPS guidance to $4.80 to $4.85, which represents the top end of the previous range."
Conference Call Information:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 results and 2018 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Some of these statements may be indicated by words such as "may", "anticipate", "expect", believe", "intend", "guidance", "estimates", "suggest", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "could", "forecast" and other words and terms that use the future tense or have a similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to identify and complete acquisitions and integrate and realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, capital allocation plans and changes in those plans, including with respect to dividends, share repurchases, investments in research and development, capital expenditures and acquisitions, changes in law, including the effect of U.S. tax reform and developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs, our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions, changes in sourcing input costs or the supply of input materials, the impact of legal compliance risks and litigation, including with respect to product quality and safety, cybersecurity and privacy, our ability to capture and protect intellectual property rights, and various other factors that are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2018
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue
$
1,747,403
$
1,747,775
$
5,183,168
$
5,068,356
Cost of goods and services
1,100,883
1,098,582
3,268,583
3,189,202
Gross profit
646,520
649,193
1,914,585
1,879,154
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
426,445
410,040
1,290,246
1,257,027
Operating earnings
220,075
239,153
624,339
622,127
Interest expense
31,192
35,372
98,957
108,585
Interest income
(2,060)
(1,759)
(6,680)
(6,669)
Gain on sale of businesses
—
—
—
(90,093)
Other (income) expense, net
(2,073)
(1,236)
(6,641)
(1,407)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
193,016
206,776
538,703
611,711
Provision for income taxes
35,711
47,321
105,533
154,693
Earnings from continuing operations
157,305
159,455
433,170
457,018
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net
—
19,457
(4,472)
58,199
Net earnings
$
157,305
$
178,912
$
428,698
$
515,217
Basic earnings per share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.07
$
1.02
$
2.87
$
2.94
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net
—
0.12
(0.03)
0.37
Net earnings
$
1.07
$
1.15
$
2.84
$
3.31
Weighted average shares outstanding
147,344
155,757
151,177
155,668
Diluted earnings per common share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.05
$
1.01
$
2.82
$
2.90
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net
—
0.12
(0.03)
0.37
Net earnings
$
1.05
$
1.14
$
2.79
$
3.27
Weighted average shares outstanding
149,457
157,555
153,429
157,565
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.48
$
0.47
$
1.42
$
1.35
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
REVENUE
Engineered Systems
Printing & Identification
$
282,522
$
299,834
$
283,232
$
865,588
$
249,238
$
278,220
$
272,941
$
800,399
Industrials
389,104
403,155
388,302
1,180,561
379,634
400,065
398,058
1,177,757
671,626
702,989
671,534
2,046,149
628,872
678,285
670,999
1,978,156
Fluids
628,098
693,666
690,065
2,011,829
597,645
633,252
638,068
1,868,965
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
338,235
401,766
386,214
1,126,215
356,834
426,304
438,788
1,221,926
Intra-segment eliminations
(288)
(327)
(410)
(1,025)
(141)
(470)
(80)
(691)
Total consolidated revenue
$
1,637,671
$
1,798,094
$
1,747,403
$
5,183,168
$
1,583,210
$
1,737,371
$
1,747,775
$
5,068,356
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Systems
$
102,066
$
126,649
$
108,714
$
337,429
$
177,207
$
110,103
$
102,767
$
390,077
Fluids
67,348
93,028
101,207
261,583
67,172
91,465
103,052
261,689
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
29,182
51,372
42,434
122,988
33,562
65,829
65,413
164,804
Total segments
198,596
271,049
252,355
722,000
277,941
267,397
271,232
816,570
Corporate expense / other
30,763
30,050
30,207
91,020
37,282
34,818
30,843
102,943
Interest expense
35,640
32,125
31,192
98,957
36,359
36,854
35,372
108,585
Interest income
(2,057)
(2,563)
(2,060)
(6,680)
(2,575)
(2,335)
(1,759)
(6,669)
Earnings before provision for income
taxes
134,250
211,437
193,016
538,703
206,875
198,060
206,776
611,711
Provision for income taxes
24,841
44,981
35,711
105,533
51,787
55,585
47,321
154,693
Earnings from continuing operations
109,409
166,456
157,305
433,170
155,088
142,475
159,455
457,018
Earnings (loss) from discontinued
operations, net
22,025
(26,497)
—
(4,472)
17,159
21,583
19,457
58,199
Net earnings
$
131,434
$
139,959
$
157,305
$
428,698
$
172,247
$
164,058
$
178,912
$
515,217
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Systems
15.2
%
18.0
%
16.2
%
16.5
%
28.2
%
16.2
%
15.3
%
19.7
%
Fluids
10.7
%
13.4
%
14.7
%
13.0
%
11.2
%
14.4
%
16.2
%
14.0
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
8.6
%
12.8
%
11.0
%
10.9
%
9.4
%
15.4
%
14.9
%
13.5
%
Total segment operating margin
12.1
%
15.1
%
14.4
%
13.9
%
17.6
%
15.4
%
15.5
%
16.1
%
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Systems
$
19,239
$
19,203
$
18,204
$
56,646
$
20,598
$
21,272
$
23,150
$
65,020
Fluids
34,449
34,981
34,954
104,384
32,454
33,362
34,211
100,027
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
13,579
13,524
13,533
40,636
15,035
14,522
14,093
43,650
Corporate
1,358
1,595
1,399
4,352
1,133
1,252
1,079
3,464
Total depreciation and amortization
expense
$
68,625
$
69,303
$
68,090
$
206,018
$
69,220
$
70,408
$
72,533
$
212,161
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(continued)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
BOOKINGS
Engineered Systems
Printing & Identification
$
284,437
$
306,770
$
271,367
$
862,574
$
256,664
$
282,158
$
268,700
$
807,522
Industrials
466,722
412,780
390,606
1,270,108
444,058
392,816
390,254
1,227,128
751,159
719,550
661,973
2,132,682
700,722
674,974
658,954
2,034,650
Fluids
703,461
737,340
723,996
2,164,797
638,801
631,350
655,305
1,925,456
Refrigeration & Food
Equipment
372,701
428,816
331,979
1,133,496
438,576
466,276
357,855
1,262,707
Intra-segment eliminations
(624)
33
(549)
(1,140)
(1,093)
(397)
(339)
(1,829)
Total consolidated bookings
$
1,826,697
$
1,885,739
$
1,717,399
$
5,429,835
$
1,777,006
$
1,772,203
$
1,671,775
$
5,220,984
BACKLOG
Engineered Systems
Printing & Identification
$
135,915
$
137,019
$
126,609
$
109,347
$
115,763
$
116,359
Industrials
376,474
372,525
367,963
327,180
321,315
316,835
512,389
509,544
494,572
436,527
437,078
433,194
Fluids
544,250
564,959
588,632
434,274
438,445
462,471
Refrigeration & Food
Equipment
283,250
309,440
255,783
341,530
382,598
302,574
Intra-segment eliminations
(389)
(134)
(58)
(725)
(268)
(174)
Total consolidated backlog
$
1,339,500
$
1,383,809
$
1,338,929
$
1,211,606
$
1,257,853
$
1,198,065
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$
0.71
$
1.10
$
1.07
$
2.87
$
1.00
$
0.92
$
1.02
$
2.94
Discontinued operations
0.14
(0.17)
—
(0.03)
0.11
0.14
0.12
0.37
Net earnings
$
0.85
$
0.92
$
1.07
$
2.84
$
1.11
$
1.05
$
1.15
$
3.31
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$
0.70
$
1.08
$
1.05
$
2.82
$
0.99
$
0.90
$
1.01
$
2.90
Discontinued operations
0.14
(0.17)
—
(0.03)
0.11
0.14
0.12
0.37
Net earnings
$
0.84
$
0.91
$
1.05
$
2.79
$
1.09
$
1.04
$
1.14
$
3.27
Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$
109,409
$
166,456
$
157,305
$
433,170
$
155,088
$
142,475
$
159,455
$
457,018
Discontinued operations
22,025
(26,497)
—
(4,472)
17,159
21,583
19,457
58,199
Net earnings
$
131,434
$
139,959
$
157,305
$
428,698
$
172,247
$
164,058
$
178,912
$
515,217
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
154,520
151,744
147,344
151,177
155,540
155,703
155,757
155,668
Diluted
157,090
153,938
149,457
153,429
157,399
157,513
157,555
157,565
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
Earnings from continuing operations are adjusted by the effect of acquisition-related amortization, gains on disposition of businesses, disposition costs, and rightsizing and other costs to derive
adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per common share as follows:
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Adjusted earnings:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
109,409
$
166,456
$
157,305
$
433,170
$
155,088
$
142,475
$
159,455
$
457,018
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
38,150
38,072
34,997
111,219
38,996
37,620
37,553
114,169
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(9,716)
(9,683)
(8,785)
(28,184)
(12,777)
(12,027)
(12,171)
(36,975)
Gain on dispositions, pre-tax 3
—
—
—
—
(88,402)
—
—
(88,402)
Gain on dispositions, tax impact 2
—
—
—
—
26,682
—
—
26,682
Disposition costs, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
—
—
3,314
3,314
Disposition costs, tax impact 2
—
—
—
—
—
—
(964)
(964)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 5
4,371
6,808
24,201
35,380
—
—
—
—
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(797)
(1,448)
(4,477)
(6,722)
—
—
—
—
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
$
141,417
$
200,205
$
203,241
$
544,863
$
119,587
$
168,068
$
187,187
$
474,842
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*:
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.70
$
1.08
$
1.05
$
2.82
$
0.99
$
0.90
$
1.01
$
2.90
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
0.24
0.25
0.23
0.72
0.25
0.24
0.24
0.72
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.18)
(0.08)
(0.08)
(0.08)
(0.23)
Gain on dispositions, pre-tax 3
—
—
—
—
(0.56)
—
—
(0.56)
Gain on dispositions, tax impact 2
—
—
—
—
0.17
—
—
0.17
Disposition costs, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.02
0.02
Disposition costs, tax impact 2
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
(0.01)
Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 5
0.03
0.04
0.16
0.23
—
—
—
—
Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.04)
—
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.90
$
1.30
$
1.36
$
3.55
$
0.76
$
1.07
$
1.19
$
3.01
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Includes a gain from the sale of Performance Motorsports International in the first quarter of 2017.
4 Disposition costs include costs related to the sale of Warn Industries, Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2017.
5 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures and product line divestitures and exits.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Net Cash Flows Provided By
(Used In):
Operating activities
$
15,535
$
159,205
$
243,944
$
418,684
$
45,726
$
152,506
$
255,765
$
453,997
Investing activities
(122,597)
(51,606)
(35,922)
(210,125)
86,429
(46,460)
(47,584)
(7,615)
Financing activities
(289,103)
(227,734)
(232,476)
(749,313)
(93,293)
(216,273)
(197,635)
(507,201)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Cash flow from operating
activities
$
15,535
$
159,205
$
243,944
$
418,684
$
45,726
$
152,506
$
255,765
$
453,997
Less: Capital expenditures
(44,678)
(51,686)
(38,192)
(134,556)
(36,931)
(42,035)
(51,396)
(130,362)
Free cash flow
$
(29,143)
$
107,519
$
205,752
$
284,128
$
8,795
$
110,471
$
204,369
$
323,635
Free cash flow as a percentage
of revenue
(1.8)
%
6.0
%
11.8
%
5.5
%
0.6
%
6.4
%
11.7
%
6.4
%
Free cash flow as a percentage
of earnings from continuing
operations
(26.6)
%
64.6
%
130.8
%
65.6
%
5.7
%
77.5
%
128.2
%
70.8
%
Revenue Growth Factors
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Engineered
Systems
Fluids
Refrigeration
& Food
Equipment
Total
Organic
5.2
%
9.1
%
(8.8)
%
3.1
%
Acquisitions
—
%
0.5
%
0.3
%
0.3
%
Dispositions
(4.9)
%
(0.2)
%
(3.3)
%
(2.8)
%
Currency translation
(0.2)
%
(1.3)
%
(0.2)
%
(0.6)
%
Total **
0.1
%
8.1
%
(12.0)
%
—
%
** Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
Engineered
Systems
Fluids
Refrigeration
& Food
Equipment
Total
Organic
6.3
%
5.6
%
(7.2)
%
2.8
%
Acquisitions
0.2
%
0.6
%
0.5
%
0.4
%
Dispositions
(5.7)
%
(0.2)
%
(2.2)
%
(2.8)
%
Currency translation
2.6
%
1.6
%
1.1
%
1.9
%
Total *
3.4
%
7.6
%
(7.8)
%
2.3
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Disclosures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted earnings per common share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, gains on disposition of businesses, disposition costs, and rightsizing and other costs. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period. Management believes this information is useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue performance and trends between periods.
