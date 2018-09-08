Log in
Dover : Rotary Lift assistPRO™ Service Expands Access to Free Tools

09/08/2018 | 12:27am CEST
Customized shop layout drawings help account for vehicle lifts during design

MADISON, Ind., Sept. 7, 2018 / PRNewswire/ -- Rotary Lift, part of VSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), introduced the assistPRO™ free professional facility planning assistance service that helps maximize shop efficiency and technician productivity, while avoiding costly mistakes during shop construction or renovation.

Customers can now access the Rotary Lift Building Information Modeling (BIM) Library directly from Rotary's website at rotarylift.com/Home/Support/assistPRO/. After creating a log-in to the BIMsmith Market, customers can find all Rotary Lift BIM files, including cut sheets, spec documents, installation manuals and real images of each lift. This resource provides faster product access and the ability to compare Rotary lift specs side by side.

Customers use the resource to determine the optimal number, placement and arrangement of vehicle lifts for a new or remodeled facility. Rotary Lift's in-house assistPRO team works with customers and their architects to create custom facility layouts.

'Failure to plan even the smallest detail prior to expanding your shop, moving into new buildings or just upgrading old equipment can result in a costly redesign or project delays,' says Larry Kendall, assistPRO technical information specialist - facility planner for Rotary Lift. 'This free service allows customers to include the appropriate lifts in their shop layout from the beginning - before construction - to help avoid common shop design mistakes like not considering lighting placement, overhead clearance and door size.'

After determining a facility's intended use, the assistPRO team draws a floor layout with lifts placed for maximum productivity. Turning radii and traffic flow are matched to the types of vehicles serviced so technicians will be able to quickly pull into and out of the bays. Rotary Lift provides assistPRO layout drawings in CAD or PDF electronic formats or as color prints, based on customer preference. Turnaround is fast (usually seven to 10 days), so users can get to work on their new spaces as soon as possible.

To learn more about assistPRO, visit rotarylift.com/Home/Support/assistPRO/.

About Rotary:
Rotary is the leading brand of vehicle lifts and wheel service equipment in North America. Rotary was founded in 1925 by the inventor of the first automotive hydraulic lift and now offers the broadest line of lifts and wheel service equipment for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit applications. Its products include two-post, four-post, inground, scissor, mobile column, parallelogram, and platform lifts, as well as alignment lifts and instrumentation, tire changers, and wheel balancers.

Rotary is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand. VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 13 major vehicle lifting and collision repair brands: Rotary, Chief®, Forward®, Direct-Lift®, Revolution®, Hanmecson®, Ravaglioli, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 26,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under 'DOV.' Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:26:01 UTC
