Dover : Rotary's New TreadScan 2700 Provides Quick and Accurate Tire Analysis for Customers While Increasing Sales for Shops

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new TreadScan 2700 by Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), makes it easy for technicians to measure and analyze tire tread by instantly displaying data that shows if tires should be replaced or require further vehicle inspection such as suspension or alignment. It's a simple safety check that protects customers and can result in additional tire sales and service work for the shop. And, the price is low enough to install one in every bay instead of tying up valuable space with a dedicated lane.

'Many people are driving around on tires that need to be replaced without realizing it,' says Jeff Vervoort, National Sales Manager of Wheel Service Equipment for Rotary's parent company VSG. 'Uneven tire tread can indicate the need for new tires, a wheel alignment or suspension analysis. Our new TreadScan 2700 helps shops keep their customers safe by checking the condition of their tires in just a few seconds, and quickly pays for itself through increased sales of tires, alignment and suspension work.'

About TreadScan 2700:

Two versions of TreadScan 2700 are offered to meet any shop's needs. The base product includes a robust drive-over tread scanner and a mobile cabinet with computer and printer. The scanner is constructed of tough galvanized steel for durability and reduced maintenance. It has adjustable ramps to accommodate any car or light truck weighing up to 16,000 lbs. and can be installed in any bay, either mounted to the floor or recessed per shop preference.

TreadScan 2700 also can be integrated with Rotary alignment equipment. In this configuration, the tread scanner is installed in front of the alignment rack so that every car drives over it on the way to the rack. The TreadScan 2700 software can be installed in the computer used for alignments, cost-effectively eliminating the need for another computer, printer and cabinet.

How the TreadScan 2700 Works:

As vehicles drive over the reader, a built-in laser automatically measures the tread on each tire and a camera photographs them. Within seconds, the data and photos are transmitted to the computer and a tread report is generated. This report, which can be printed to review with the customer as well as stored for future reference, includes a detailed analysis of the tire tread, including measurements, dimensions and diagrams. Technicians or service advisors then can analyze the data and make recommendations to the customer.

To learn more about the TreadScan 2700, contact a local Rotary distributor, visit rotarylift.com/Wheel-Service/treadscan for product information including photos and a demo video, or call (800) 640-5438.

For more information about the full line of Rotary Wheel Service products, including aligners, tire changers and wheel balancers, visit rotarylift.com/Wheel-Service. You can also find Rotary on Facebook, facebook.com/RotaryLift, Twitter, twitter.com/RotaryLift, and at The Blueprint blog, blog.rotarylift.com.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading brand of vehicle lifts and wheel service equipment in North America. Rotary was founded in 1925 by the inventor of the first automotive hydraulic lift and now offers the broadest line of lifts and wheel service equipment for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit applications. Its products include two-post, four-post, inground, scissor, mobile column, parallelogram, and platform lifts, as well as alignment lifts and instrumentation, tire changers, and wheel balancers.

Rotary is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand. VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 13 major vehicle lifting and collision repair brands: Rotary, Chief®, Forward®, Direct-Lift®, Revolution®, Hanmecson®, Ravaglioli, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under 'DOV.' Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

