Dover : SWEP Introduces the E5K to Boiler Range

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), introduced the new E5K heat exchanger to its boiler range. The E5K is compatible with high-efficiency condensing boilers and optimizes heat transfer while achieving a low water pressure drop on the central heating side.

The E5K is equipped with SWEP's patented AsyMatrix® technology, which enables high asymmetry between the central heating and tap water sides.

"We are pleased to be launching the E5K product with its optimized heat transfer efficiency, outstanding mechanical properties and low-pressure drop on the central heating side. The E5K brings great value to our customers and complements our BPHE boiler range," stated Anders Kronstrom, Lead Design Engineer.

The ultra-compact and energy-efficient E5K optimizes the mechanical strength of the boiler by incorporating an All-Active plate pack. This has start and end plates that provide mechanical stability and higher thermal efficiency. The operating temperature of the boiler is lowered, resulting in faster hot water production.

SWEP's heat exchanger range for boilers includes the E5K, E5AS, E5P, E6T, and E8AS, which are available in a range of capacities. Their unique design, with integrated start and end plates, makes for a compact product, which optimizes efficiency.

For more information about the SWEP BPHE boiler range, contact your local SWEP office or visit www.swep.net.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

