Dover : SWEP to Display New Ways to Challenge Efficiency at Chillventa 2018

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP International, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), will present the latest brazed plate heat exchanger ("BPHE") innovations at Chillventa, one of Europe's leading exhibitions in refrigeration, AC & ventilation and heat pumps in Nuremberg, Germany on October 16-18, 2018. The company will introduce new products and software designed to optimize cooling and heating solutions. Show highlights include:

Explore the use of new refrigerants

SWEP will show its range of new refrigerants like R32, Propane, R452B, and R454B, to provide customers with maximum flexibility and performance for cooling and heating applications.

Free cooling - the highest capacity BPHE on the market

The highest capacity brazed plate heat exchanger on the market, the B649 allows compact building of a free cooling unit or heat recovery system. The B649 achieves a tight temperature approach in a brand new format that has a cooling capacity of up to 1.5MW and heating capacity up to 10 MW.

Save space, energy, and increase value with the Passive Cooling Unit

SWEP will also be showing an entirely new concept, the Passive Cooling Unit, which utilizes the energy in the ground to both cool but also to boost COP in a ground sourced heat pump. This solution can be implemented as an OEM that will boost COP in a compact, easy-to-use format.

A completely new interface for SWEP's industry-leading selection software

The new G8 release of SWEP's industry-leading SSP software that allows customers to easily find the right solution to build and optimize their system. Two of the many exciting new features are the home menu that also serves as a quick-look information portal and a combined calculation window for both two-stack and single-stack models. The calculation window enhances selections where both thermal length and pressure drop is important. Users of the evaporator dual calculations will find possibility to simulate uneven load conditions.

Introducing new SEALIX® - keeps tap water running

And last, but not least, SWEP will also be introducing the new SEALIX® technology which significantly reduces the risk of BPHE failure and maintenance costs for tap water stations. The revolutionary SEALIX coating increases corrosion resistance, decreases the tendency for fouling and scaling, decreases leaching, and increases the overall durability of the solution. Customized organic functionalities modify the surface energy and enhance the mechanical and thermal stability. This improves the surface behavior in terms of fouling and scaling and maintains the high thermal and hydraulic performance of the braised plate heat exchanger – and is well-suited for tap water applications.

About SWEP:

SWEP is the world's leading supplier of compact brazed plate heat exchangers. These products are used where heat needs to be transferred efficiently in air conditioning, refrigeration, heating, and industrial applications. SWEP is close to its customers, with representation in more than 50 countries and its own dedicated sales force in more than 20 countries. Highly efficient production units in Sweden, the USA, Malaysia, Slovakia and China enable SWEP to serve customers all over the world. SWEP is part of the global Dover Corporation, which is a multi-billion-dollar, NYSE-traded, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers:

A brazed plate heat exchanger consists of corrugated plates, combined to create complex channels through which a hot medium and a cold medium can be distributed. The media flow in separate circuits but come into close proximity, allowing heat to be transferred from one to the other with very high efficiency. The number, type, and configuration of the cover plates can be varied to achieve the required thermal properties.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 26,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

