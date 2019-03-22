Dover : Same Home Garage. Twice the Parking.

When you were young, how many cars did you see in your future driveway? A lot, right? There were probably convertibles, monster trucks and sporty little coupes that pushed a highway's speed limit while still in second gear.

Now you're an adult and your dream has come true - sort of. You have the vehicles, but they make your driveway feel more like a car lot than a childhood dream. But have no fear. There's an easy fix: the Forward Lift EFP8.

Designed for car enthusiasts, the EFP8 makes the most of your car collection and your garage. It's a well-built, easy-to-operate four post lift that lets you park one vehicle under another.

If you've never seen a system like this, it may seem strange. Can you trust it? With an EFP8, yes. Is it somehow defying the laws of physics? Not at all. It's tested and certified by the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI), a third-party organization that ensures vehicle lifts meet all industry standards for safety and performance.

The EFP8 is robust and reliable with a capacity of 8,000 pounds. That's more than 4,000 pounds needed to store a '67 GTO or '68 Camaro above your daily driver. The lift has a 72-inch lifting height, while offering 68 inches of clearance under the runways, so you can park practically any car underneath.

When it comes to features, you won't find those on the EFP8 in many other places. It runs on a 115-volt power unit that plugs into a standard North American electrical outlet. It comes with multi-position locks that let the runways remain level at any lock position. And the whole thing is powder-coated in black to blend perfectly into any garage.

Did we mention accessories? Because you're going to need accessories. And unlike many manufacturers, we include a ton of accessories at no charge: steel approach ramps, drip trays, a jack tray and a wheel caster kit. The jack tray even includes a compartment to hold tools.

So what are you waiting for? You can double your parking space instantly. And you can get those prized possessions out of your driveway and your garage where they belong. That's been your dream all along, right