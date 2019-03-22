Log in
Dover : Same Home Garage. Twice the Parking.

0
03/22/2019 | 02:50pm EDT
Source: Forward Lift, part of Dover's VSG (Vehicle Service Group)

When you were young, how many cars did you see in your future driveway? A lot, right? There were probably convertibles, monster trucks and sporty little coupes that pushed a highway's speed limit while still in second gear.

Now you're an adult and your dream has come true - sort of. You have the vehicles, but they make your driveway feel more like a car lot than a childhood dream. But have no fear. There's an easy fix: the Forward Lift EFP8.

Designed for car enthusiasts, the EFP8 makes the most of your car collection and your garage. It's a well-built, easy-to-operate four post lift that lets you park one vehicle under another.

If you've never seen a system like this, it may seem strange. Can you trust it? With an EFP8, yes. Is it somehow defying the laws of physics? Not at all. It's tested and certified by the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI), a third-party organization that ensures vehicle lifts meet all industry standards for safety and performance.

The EFP8 is robust and reliable with a capacity of 8,000 pounds. That's more than 4,000 pounds needed to store a '67 GTO or '68 Camaro above your daily driver. The lift has a 72-inch lifting height, while offering 68 inches of clearance under the runways, so you can park practically any car underneath.

When it comes to features, you won't find those on the EFP8 in many other places. It runs on a 115-volt power unit that plugs into a standard North American electrical outlet. It comes with multi-position locks that let the runways remain level at any lock position. And the whole thing is powder-coated in black to blend perfectly into any garage.

Did we mention accessories? Because you're going to need accessories. And unlike many manufacturers, we include a ton of accessories at no charge: steel approach ramps, drip trays, a jack tray and a wheel caster kit. The jack tray even includes a compartment to hold tools.

So what are you waiting for? You can double your parking space instantly. And you can get those prized possessions out of your driveway and your garage where they belong. That's been your dream all along, right

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 18:49:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 218 M
EBIT 2019 1 060 M
Net income 2019 705 M
Debt 2019 2 558 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 19,07
P/E ratio 2020 17,14
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capitalization 13 401 M
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 93,8 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Joseph Tobin Co-President, CEO & Independent Director
William W. Spurgeon Co-President & Chief Executive Officer-Fluids
William T. Bosway Co-President, CEO-Refrigeration & Food Equipment
Michael F. Johnston Chairman
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION30.32%13 401
FANUC CORP19.94%35 523
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES25.32%34 606
ATLAS COPCO19.95%33 010
INGERSOLL-RAND16.55%25 750
PARKER HANNIFIN13.66%21 929
