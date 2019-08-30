Dover : Smart Technology Supports Corporate Social Responsibility

By: John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems

In an era where consumers care deeply about corporate social responsibility ('CSR'), companies have started to take steps to reduce their carbon footprint, ethically develop products and improve the workplace. A study by Nielsen found that 81% of global respondents felt strongly that businesses should help improve the environment. According to new research, 85% of companies in the S&P 500 published a statement focused on their social and environmental commitments, whereas only 20% of the same companies issued such a report five years earlier.

Even as the market changes to adapt to new consumer demands and environmental concerns, there's still more than can be done. Hydro Systems is passionate about utilizing technology to develop solutions that support sustainability, such as Hydro Connect, Hydro's cloud-based Internet of Things ('IoT') platform for laundries of all sizes.

Technology Supporting Sustainability:

Recently, the World Economic Forum published a report on the IoT and found that 84% of IoT applications were or could address the United Nations sustainable development goals. Connected technology can help business improve their operations while also leaving a positive impact on the planet:

Tracking energy supply and demand. Energy consumption around the world is expected to grow by 40% over the next 25 years, but smart devices can help track and preserve energy use, especially when demand is low. Understanding how much energy your business and products require is the first step to reducing use and exploring alternative energy sources like smart grids.

Connecting transportation services. The transportation industry is a major contributor to pollution. By enabling automation, tracking deliveries and monitoring the health of vehicles, transportation services can utilize data from connected technology and improve sustainability efforts.

Reducing water waste. Industrial water consumption makes a major impact on the world's water supply. For example, farming is one of the biggest industries that contributes to water use, but a smart irrigation system can save up to 70% of the wasted water. With the right technology, companies can identify how much water is being used and where to reduce use.

These are just a few examples of how the IoT can positively impact the environment. From smart streetlights to air quality monitoring to waste management, there are endless opportunities for connected devices to help us take sustainable action. The Hydro Connect platform tracks energy, chemical and water use for laundries, as well as other critical information, that helps them be more productive and sustainable. Connected technology being utilized in manufacturing, laundry, agriculture, healthcare or the supply chain, real-time data can help companies better understand how consumers use their products and services, bring greater attention to the inner workings of their own operations and help drive continuous improvement.

Working Together:

Today's strong focus on CSR in the workplace can help us take the necessary steps toward supporting the environment and our communities. By donating time and resources, companies can make a strong impression on potential and current employees, while also improving the bottom line.

Hydro Systems is proud to create products that promote environmental responsibility, cost control and worker safety, as well as offer a working environment that fosters giving back.