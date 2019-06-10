Dover : The Benefits of Chief University Training

But there are also some other benefits of training that might not be quite as apparent.

Providing employees with training resources can increase satisfaction and retention. FenderBender recently profiled New York shop manager Dominick Passarella's strategies for motivating employees, one of which is, 'paying for training courses for any technicians or painters that seek to expand their skillsets.' Above-average employee engagement can put the brakes on turnover, which as Franchise Times magazine predicted a few years ago, is going to be a growing problem for shop owners.

'With a persistent image problem (think 'grease monkey') and a greater focus on four-year colleges rather than technical or vocational schools, auto repair and collision repair franchises are being impacted by a widespread shortage of technicians, leading to upward pressure on wages, benefits and other perks.' Integrate training into your benefits and perks packages, and you can increase your appeal as an employer.

Our training curriculums have been certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for compliance with the Continuing Automotive service Education (CASE) Standards. Chief University is also among a select few programs that have achieved ASE CASE Certification and recognition as a member of the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance. More than 32,000 technicians and 22,000 estimators and appraisers have advanced their industry knowledge through Chief University.