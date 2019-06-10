Log in
Dover : The Benefits of Chief University Training

06/10/2019

Source: Chief Automotive, part of Dover's Vehicle Service Group (VSG)

'Do it right the first time.'

That's the philosophy of all of the employees at Chief. And it's one that we are committed to sharing with our collision repair partners through Chief University. A variety of programs are available to help collision repair shop owners and technicians get the training they need to complete repairs to OEM standards. Chief University provides the most up-to-date information and hands-on learning opportunities in cities across the United States, with a variety of schedules to fit individual and shop needs.

Why does training matter?

Having well-trained technicians is critical, both from a safety standpoint and a productivity standpoint. With the increasing complexity of today's vehicles, there are innumerable technical considerations that can be better understood and mastered through training, including:

  • The direction impact forces will travel
  • How a vehicle will react following realignment of the structure
  • Impact absorption, and where to look for structural misalignment
  • Sufficient knowledge of the diverse metals, fibers and plastics used, and the methods of reforming and joining these more advanced materials
  • The assurance of correct height, length, width, and structural integrity

  • But there are also some other benefits of training that might not be quite as apparent.

    Providing employees with training resources can increase satisfaction and retention. FenderBender recently profiled New York shop manager Dominick Passarella's strategies for motivating employees, one of which is, 'paying for training courses for any technicians or painters that seek to expand their skillsets.' Above-average employee engagement can put the brakes on turnover, which as Franchise Times magazine predicted a few years ago, is going to be a growing problem for shop owners.

    'With a persistent image problem (think 'grease monkey') and a greater focus on four-year colleges rather than technical or vocational schools, auto repair and collision repair franchises are being impacted by a widespread shortage of technicians, leading to upward pressure on wages, benefits and other perks.' Integrate training into your benefits and perks packages, and you can increase your appeal as an employer.

    Training you can trust.

    Our training curriculums have been certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for compliance with the Continuing Automotive service Education (CASE) Standards. Chief University is also among a select few programs that have achieved ASE CASE Certification and recognition as a member of the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance. More than 32,000 technicians and 22,000 estimators and appraisers have advanced their industry knowledge through Chief University.

Dover Corporation published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 19:17:04 UTC
