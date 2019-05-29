Dover : Unified Brands Unveils Advanced Equipment Controls for Enhanced Flavor, Texture, Quality and Labeling in Sous Vide and Cook-Chill Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Brands, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of new touch-screen temperature controls for sous vide and cook-chill solutions. The controls are designed specifically for three core products in Unified Brands' CapKold line: the Sous Vide Cook Tank, Water Jet 100 and Electric Sous Vide Cooker/Chiller.

Foodservice operators will now have more options to precisely and accurately set cooking temperatures and times when preparing or cooking high-volume batches of vacuum-sealed foods in a water bath or steam environment. The new controls also allow operators to greatly reduce the risk of drying out or overcooking food, and help cooked food retain more moisture and flavor as it reaches USDA-established safe-food temperatures for doneness.

"We now can make things taste better than they have ever tasted before by capturing the flavor in the bag," shared Chef Tim Franks, CapKold Sales Manager. "Not only can I bring temperatures up at a certain rate, but I can also cook frozen food by setting a lower cooking temperature, and then a higher cooking temperature, before the food needs to be chilled and stored. This is groundbreaking for the restaurant and foodservice industries."

In addition to enhancing the quality of the finished product, CapKold's new controls provide a more automated and streamlined approach to food labeling and temperature recording. Rather than perform these tasks by hand, operators can use the new controls for labeling and digital documentation in the management of a hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) system.

"We're taking the world of sous vide from 400-pound cooking up to 2,000-pound cooking," said Franks. "It's all accurate, high-end and has the option to do HACCP monitoring and labeling."

About Unified Brands:

Unified Brands and its Groen, CapKold, Randell, Avtec, A la Cart, and Power Soak product lines have leading industry positions in cooking equipment, custom and standard refrigeration, continuous motion ware washing systems, conveyors, ventilation, utility distribution, cook-chill, and meal delivery systems. As an operating company within the Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment of Dover Corporation, Unified Brands is headquartered in Conyers, Ga., and has operations in Michigan, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

