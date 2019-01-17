Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) will report its
earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on the morning
of Thursday, January 24, 2019. Commentary from the Company’s executive
officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the
Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.doverdowns.com,
select the investor relations tab and select DDE 4Q18 Earnings
Announcement.
Owned by Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE), Dover
Downs Hotel & Casino® is a premier gaming and entertainment resort
destination in the Mid-Atlantic region. Gaming operations consist of
approximately 2,200 slots, a full complement of table games, including
poker, and a newly expanded race and sports book taking single game
wagers on professional and college sports. The AAA-rated Four Diamond
hotel is Delaware’s largest with 500 luxurious rooms/suites and
amenities including a full-service spa/salon, concert hall and 41,500
sq. ft. of multi-use event space. Live, world-class harness racing is
featured November through April, and horse racing is simulcast
year-round. Additional property amenities include multiple restaurants
from fine dining to casual fare, bars/lounges and retail shops. For more
information, please visit www.doverdowns.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005732/en/