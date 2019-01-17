Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.    DDE

DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (DDE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 01/17 09:19:58 pm
2.7400 USD   +1.86%
2014DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT : Casino Boom Pinches Northeastern States
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:39pm EST

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) will report its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on the morning of Thursday, January 24, 2019. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.doverdowns.com, select the investor relations tab and select DDE 4Q18 Earnings Announcement.

Owned by Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino® is a premier gaming and entertainment resort destination in the Mid-Atlantic region. Gaming operations consist of approximately 2,200 slots, a full complement of table games, including poker, and a newly expanded race and sports book taking single game wagers on professional and college sports. The AAA-rated Four Diamond hotel is Delaware’s largest with 500 luxurious rooms/suites and amenities including a full-service spa/salon, concert hall and 41,500 sq. ft. of multi-use event space. Live, world-class harness racing is featured November through April, and horse racing is simulcast year-round. Additional property amenities include multiple restaurants from fine dining to casual fare, bars/lounges and retail shops. For more information, please visit www.doverdowns.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTER
02:39pDOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT, : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Re..
BU
2018Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Dover Downs Gaming &..
PR
2018DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT : Dde) & Premier Exhibitions
AQ
2018WOLF POPPER LLP : Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Dover Downs Gaming & ..
PR
2018DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
2018DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
2018DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT, : Reports Results for the Third Quarter End..
BU
2018DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT, : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Rel..
BU
2018DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT I : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
2018DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT I : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation..
AQ
More news
Chart DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Denis L. McGlynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry B. Tippie Chairman
Edward J. Sutor Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy R. Horne CFO, Treasurer, Director & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-2.89%90
SANDS CHINA LTD.4.35%37 091
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.31%26 301
WYNN MACAU LTD-1.63%11 223
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED9.43%10 923
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)15.89%10 063
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.