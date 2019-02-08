Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment : Special Meeting to Approve Merger with Twin River Scheduled for March 26, 2019

DOVER, Del., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. today announced that Twin River's registration statement containing the Dover Downs proxy statement in respect of the merger with Twin River had been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and that the special meeting of Dover Downs stockholders to consider the merger had been scheduled for 8:00 am, Eastern time, on March 26, 2019, at the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino. Dover Downs stockholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2019 may vote at the meeting. Subject to the receipt of stockholder approval and the satisfaction of other conditions including regulatory approvals as set forth in the parties' SEC filings, the merger is expected to close shortly following the special meeting.

About Twin River

Twin River owns and manages two casinos in Rhode Island and one in Mississippi, as well as a Colorado horse race track that possesses 13 OTB licenses. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI) and Arapahoe Park (Aurora, CO). Twin River's expertise spans various entertainment categories, including regional, destination and resort environments. Its casinos range in size from 1,100 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with 4,200 slots and 115 table games, along with hotel and resort amenities. Twin River's headquarters are located at 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865.

About Dover Downs

Owned by Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino® is a premier gaming and entertainment resort destination in the Mid-Atlantic region. Gaming operations consist of approximately 2,200 slots, a full complement of table games, including poker, and a newly expanded race and sports book taking single game wagers on professional and college sports. The AAA-rated Four Diamond hotel is Delaware's largest with 500 luxurious rooms/suites and amenities including a full-service spa/salon, concert hall and 41,500 sq. ft. of multi-use event space. Live, world-class harness racing is featured November through April, and horse racing is simulcast year-round. Additional property amenities include multiple restaurants from fine dining to casual fare, bars/lounges and retail shops. For more information, please visit www.doverdowns.com.

