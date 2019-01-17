Dover Motorsports, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the
fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on the morning of Thursday,
January 24, 2019. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers
relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s
website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.dovermotorsports.com,
select the investor relations tab and select DVD 4Q18 Earnings
Announcement.
Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned
motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover
International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and own Nashville
Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on
to www.dovermotorsports.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005731/en/