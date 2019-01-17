Log in
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. (DVD)
Dover Motorsports, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

01/17/2019 | 02:37pm EST

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on the morning of Thursday, January 24, 2019. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.dovermotorsports.com, select the investor relations tab and select DVD 4Q18 Earnings Announcement.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and own Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to www.dovermotorsports.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Chart DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dover Motorsports, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Denis L. McGlynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry B. Tippie Non-Executive Chairman
Michael A. Tatoian Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy R. Horne Chief Financial Officer, Director & SVP-Finance
Patrick J. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.4.79%72
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC-2.43%77 860
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.3.05%37 034
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP1.54%17 642
EXPEDIA GROUP INC2.97%17 281
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL14.89%16 921
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.