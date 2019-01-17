Dover Motorsports, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on the morning of Thursday, January 24, 2019. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.dovermotorsports.com, select the investor relations tab and select DVD 4Q18 Earnings Announcement.

