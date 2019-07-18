Log in
Dover Motorsports, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

0
07/18/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on the morning of Thursday, July 25, 2019. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.dovermotorsports.com, select the investor relations tab and select DVD 2Q19 Earnings Announcement.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and own Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to www.dovermotorsports.com.


