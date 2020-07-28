Dover Motorsports, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Log in
07/28/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on the morning of Thursday, July 30, 2020. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.dovermotorsports.com, select the investor relations tab and select DVD 2Q20 Earnings Announcement.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and own Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to www.dovermotorsports.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46,0 M - -
Net income 2019 5,50 M - -
Net cash 2019 7,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
Yield 2019 5,38%
Capitalization 51,9 M 51,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 41,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Denis L. McGlynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry B. Tippie Non-Executive Chairman
R. Randall Rollins Chairman
Michael A. Tatoian Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy R. Horne Chief Financial Officer, Director & SVP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.-23.39%52
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-17.09%69 698
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-8.50%43 570
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-16.96%16 387
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-21.93%11 902
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-9.50%8 236
