Dow : 1Q Sales Fall But Beat Expectations

By Maitane Sardon

Dow Inc. on Thursday reported lower quarterly sales, citing the decline in energy prices.

For the first quarter, Dow posted earnings of $239 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with $556 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 55 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were 59 cents a share, down from 98 cents a share a year earlier and in line with analysts' expectations.

The company reported sales of $9.77 billion, down 11% versus pro forma results in the year-ago period. Analysts expected $9.7 billion. Sales in packaging and specialty plastics decreased to 4.6 billion.

The company said the decrease in sales was primarily driven by lower local prices in all its operating segments due to rout in the global energy market.

Dow said the coronavirus pandemic reduced its volumes in China sequentially as economic activity there slowed amid publich health interventions.

Dow, which makes plastics and silicones, is the former materials-science business of DowDuPont, which spun it out in April last year.

The company also recorded equity losses of $89 million compared with equity losses of $14 million in the year-ago period. Dow said that was largely because of lower results at its Kuwait and Thai joint ventures.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com