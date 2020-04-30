Log in
Dow Inc

DOW INC

(DOW.WI)
  Report
No quotes available
-- USD   0.00%
06:52aDOW : Correction to Dow 1Q Sales Article
DJ
06:49aDOW : 1Q Sales Fall But Beat Expectations
DJ
06:09aDOW INC. : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News 
Dow : 1Q Sales Fall But Beat Expectations

Dow : 1Q Sales Fall But Beat Expectations

04/30/2020 | 06:49am EDT

By Maitane Sardon

Dow Inc. on Thursday reported lower quarterly sales, citing the decline in energy prices.

For the first quarter, Dow posted earnings of $239 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with $556 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 55 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were 59 cents a share, down from 98 cents a share a year earlier and in line with analysts' expectations.

The company reported sales of $9.77 billion, down 11% versus pro forma results in the year-ago period. Analysts expected $9.7 billion. Sales in packaging and specialty plastics decreased to 4.6 billion.

The company said the decrease in sales was primarily driven by lower local prices in all its operating segments due to rout in the global energy market.

Dow said the coronavirus pandemic reduced its volumes in China sequentially as economic activity there slowed amid publich health interventions.

Dow, which makes plastics and silicones, is the former materials-science business of DowDuPont, which spun it out in April last year.

The company also recorded equity losses of $89 million compared with equity losses of $14 million in the year-ago period. Dow said that was largely because of lower results at its Kuwait and Thai joint ventures.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 062 M
EBIT 2020 2 649 M
Net income 2020 1 374 M
Debt 2020 14 498 M
Yield 2020 7,51%
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 27 828 M
Chart DOW INC
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 37,21  $
Last Close Price 37,47  $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Peter Holicki Senior VP-Operations, Manufacturing & Engineering
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOW INC0.00%27 828
LG CHEM, LTD.2.31%22 470
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.96%17 842
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION1.70%14 046
COVESTRO AG-23.26%6 315
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.79%6 084
