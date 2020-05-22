Log in
Dow Inc

DOW INC

(DOW.WI)
News 
News

Dow : Announces $1 Million in Disaster Relief Funding for Flood Recovery

05/22/2020 | 09:01am EDT

In response to the widespread devastation caused by extensive rain and dam failure impacting its global headquarters community, Dow (NYSE: DOW) and the Dow Company Foundation announced today $1 million of financial support for immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts associated with the flooding and its aftermath.

“Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region has been Dow’s home for more than 120 years, and we are committed to helping our employees and our neighbors as we recover from this historic flood,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer. “The safety of our employees, their families and our communities has always been and will always be our number one priority, and we are working closely with our Dow colleagues, local business and nonprofit partners, and government officials to recover, rebuild and move forward even stronger together.”

As a part of this commitment, Dow is collaborating with local partners providing critical services to individuals immediately affected by the flooding.

To help address the needs, Dow will donate:

  • $250,000 towards a new Dow Employee Assistance Fund at the Midland Area Community Foundation to help Dow employees who have suffered an emergency hardship as a direct effect from the flooding.
  • $250,000 to the United Way of Midland County’s Rise Together Fund, providing hope and resources for thousands of families in need throughout Midland County who have been impacted by recent events. These funds will be graciously matched by the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, doubling the support available to the community.
  • $500,000 for allocation as needs surface throughout the recovery and rebuilding phase.

Additionally, we will continue to work with our community partners to offer volunteer assistance in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety policies.

This donation is in addition to the previously announced commitment from the Dow Company Foundation to aid the Great Lakes Bay Region COVID-19 relief efforts.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
