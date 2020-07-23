Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dow Inc    DOW.WI

DOW INC

(DOW.WI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dow : Cuts Workforce By 6%; Sees 'Gradual and Uneven Recovery'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 06:45am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Dow Inc. said Thursday its response to the coronavirus pandemic would include a sharper focus on cost reduction.

The materials company said it is raising its target for operating-expense reductions to $500 million, from $350 million.

The company said is cutting its workforce by 6%. The program aims to add more than $300 million to earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the end of 2021. Dow said it would also exit uncompetitive assets.

"Based on what we've seen in the second quarter and into July, we continue to expect a gradual and uneven recovery," Dow Chairman and Chief Executive Jim Fitterling said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DOW INC
06:45aDOW : Cuts Workforce By 6%; Sees 'Gradual and Uneven Recovery'
DJ
06:36aDOW : Records 2Q Loss as Sales Fall Across Categories
DJ
06:11aDOW INC. : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:03aDOW : reports second quarter 2020 results
BU
07/22DOW : and Eco-mobilier enter into an innovation partnership for the RENUVA Mattr..
AQ
07/22DOW : and Eco-mobilier enter into an innovation partnership for the RENUVA Mattr..
AQ
07/17DOW : announces results of inaugural Carbon Challenge
PU
07/15DOW : receives top score on 2020 Disability Equality Index for 4th consecutive y..
BU
07/15DOW : collaboration in action Zurich shoppers experience comfort and performance..
AQ
07/10DOW : launches new DOWSIL VE-8001 Flexible Silicone Adhesive with low temperatur..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 276 M - -
Net income 2020 472 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,8x
Yield 2020 6,47%
Capitalization 32 844 M 32 844 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 36 500
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart DOW INC
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,11 $
Last Close Price 44,34 $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -9,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Peter Holicki Senior VP-Operations, Manufacturing & Engineering
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOW INC0.00%32 844
LG CHEM, LTD.65.98%32 040
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-19.34%17 412
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-18.40%14 190
COVESTRO AG-10.40%7 872
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.73.50%6 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group