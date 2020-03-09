Log in
DOW INC

DOW INC

(DOW.WI)
  Report
News 


Dow : Down Over 19%, on Track for All-Time Low -- Data Talk

03/09/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

Dow, Inc. (DOW) is currently at $31.47, down $7.50 or 19.25%

-- Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 24.91% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Down 22.12% month-to-date

-- Down 42.5% year-to-date

-- Down 47.3% from its all-time closing high of $59.71 on April 4, 2019

-- Down 47.3% from its 52 week closing high of $59.71 on April 4, 2019

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $30.43; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Down 21.91% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 50.85 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:20:17 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 672 M
EBIT 2020 4 299 M
Net income 2020 2 278 M
Debt 2020 13 410 M
Yield 2020 7,24%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 28 942 M
Chart DOW INC
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,76  $
Last Close Price 38,97  $
Spread / Highest target 66,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Fitterling Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Jeff M. Fettig Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Holicki Senior VP-Operations, Manufacturing & Engineering
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOW INC0.00%28 942
LG CHEM, LTD.-0.25%24 454
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-1.72%19 421
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.71%15 671
COVESTRO AG-20.82%6 796
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.22%5 783
