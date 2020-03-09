Dow : Down Over 19%, on Track for All-Time Low -- Data Talk

Dow, Inc. (DOW) is currently at $31.47, down $7.50 or 19.25%

-- Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 24.91% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Down 22.12% month-to-date

-- Down 42.5% year-to-date

-- Down 47.3% from its all-time closing high of $59.71 on April 4, 2019

-- Down 47.3% from its 52 week closing high of $59.71 on April 4, 2019

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $30.43; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Down 21.91% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to March 20, 2019)

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 50.85 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:20:17 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet