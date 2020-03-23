Log in
Dow : Producing Hand Sanitizer for Donation in Germany, Will Repurpose a U.S. Site

03/23/2020 | 03:38pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Dow Inc. has started producing hand sanitizer at its manufacturing site in Stade, Germany, for donation to pharmacies and hospitals in Germany.

The company is also repurposing an existing U.S. facility to produce hand sanitizer.

Dow said it has committed $3 million to coronavirus relief efforts, with $2 million slated for immediate support that includes help for nonprofits and World Health Organization efforts, plus $1 million "to build community resilience in the recovery phase."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

