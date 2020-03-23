Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dow Inc    DOW.WI

DOW INC

(DOW.WI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dow : commits $3 million to aid COVID-19 relief efforts and adjusts manufacturing processes to produce hand sanitizer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced a commitment of $3 million to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts with donations going towards global relief organizations, as well as non-profits in communities where Dow operates. In addition, the Company announced it has begun producing hand sanitizer at its manufacturing site in Stade, Germany, and is repurposing an existing facility to produce hand sanitizer in the U.S., as well.

Relief efforts include:

  • $2 million for immediate support of impacts caused by COVID-19. Funds will support the following relief efforts:
    • Donation to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund to support World Health Organization (WHO) efforts around the world
    • Donation to Direct Relief, humanitarian aid organization, to distribute medical supplies
    • Support for local and regional non-profit organizations in Dow communities around the globe
    • Other funds earmarked for emerging needs
  • $1 million to build community resilience in the recovery phase
  • Production of 300 tons of hand sanitizer per month, equivalent to 600,000 standard bottles (500ml each) for donation to pharmacies and hospitals in Stade, Germany and other regions in Germany
  • The Company is also rapidly repurposing an existing facility to produce hand sanitizer in the U.S. More information about this effort will be shared soon.

These donations will help distribute essential supplies, such as personal protective equipment to frontline health workers, and they will help protect the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources.

“Safety is our top priority at Dow. With the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 impacting our world, we are committed to helping protect the health and safety of our employees and communities, while deploying our business solutions where they are needed most,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow CEO. “We appreciate this crisis places extreme stress on nonprofits, social services, small business and health care sectors, and we are working to provide fast, flexible funding, as well as adjusting our manufacturing processes where we are able to help address those needs.”

“The Dow Company Foundation harnesses the power of Team Dow and directs our time, talent and resources to address the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Howard Ungerleider, Dow President and CFO and chair of the Dow Company Foundation. “Through this initial commitment, we are sending immediate financial support to organizations directly addressing the COVID-19 crisis and working to protect the resiliency of our communities.”

Dow will continue to monitor emerging local and global needs as the COVID-19 situation evolves, in order to effectively leverage Dow innovation, people and resources.

Hear more from Dow CEO Jim Fitterling on Dow’s response to COVID-19 here.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DOW INC
03:38pDOW : Producing Hand Sanitizer for Donation in Germany, Will Repurpose a U.S. Si..
DJ
02:57pDOW : commits $3 million to aid COVID-19 relief efforts and adjusts manufacturin..
BU
03/12DOW : Jones plunges 10 pct. in worst drop since 1987 crash
AQ
03/09DOW : drops nearly 8 pct. on coronavirus fears, oil-price collapse
AQ
03/09DOW : Down Over 19%, on Track for All-Time Low -- Data Talk
DJ
03/09DOW : to participate in J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2020
BU
02/25DOW INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
02/25DOW : announces completion of senior notes offering and full redemption of all o..
BU
02/19DuPont Deal Maker Returns As Chief -- WSJ
DJ
02/18DuPont CFO Likely to Focus on Cutting Costs, Regaining Investor Confidence
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 505 M
EBIT 2020 3 402 M
Net income 2020 1 869 M
Debt 2020 14 693 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 20 379 M
Chart DOW INC
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,67  $
Last Close Price 27,44  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Fitterling Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Jeff M. Fettig Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Holicki Senior VP-Operations, Manufacturing & Engineering
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOW INC0.00%20 379
LG CHEM, LTD.10.77%15 713
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.23%14 448
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION8.50%12 561
COVESTRO AG-36.48%5 153
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.19%4 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group