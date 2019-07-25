Log in
Dow Inc

DOW INC

(DOW.WI)
  Report  
News 
News

Dow : cuts 2019 spending forecast due to trade friction, posts profit beat

0
07/25/2019 | 06:42am EDT
The Dow logo is seen on a building in downtown Midland, Michigan

(Reuters) - U.S. chemical company Dow Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, and cut its spending for the year by 25% against the backdrop of prolonged trade tensions.

Chemical companies have been struggling with uncertainty caused by trade conflicts, weak global demand as well as lower prices for ethylene and polyethylene due to higher supply from the United States, China, Korea and Thailand.

"Looking ahead, we still see global growth, but the pace of that expansion has slowed, as buying patterns remain cautious due to ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainties," Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said in a statement.

The company said it would spend only $2 billion in 2019, $500 million less than its previous forecast.

Early in July, German chemicals giant BASF forecast a 30% fall in 2019 operating profit instead of a rise as previously predicted, blaming a slowing economy and the U.S.-China trade tiff.

Dow, which makes chemicals used in paints, cosmetics and cleaners, said costs controls as well higher volumes in its packaging and specialty plastics business helped earnings beat estimates.

Net operating profit, which excludes certain items, stood at $649 million, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 84 cents per share.

Net sales fell to $11.01 billion from $12.85 billion, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bangalore; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -2.00% 62.57 Delayed Quote.5.73%
DOW INC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 840 M
EBIT 2019 4 927 M
Net income 2019 2 828 M
Debt 2019 15 181 M
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 39 528 M
Chart DOW INC
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 57,94  $
Last Close Price 52,79  $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Fitterling Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOW INC0.00%39 528
LG CHEM LTD--.--%21 933
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%20 683
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%18 054
COVESTRO AG3.80%9 157
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%7 174
