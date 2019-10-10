Dow : declares quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable December 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.

This marks the 433rd consecutive dividend paid by the Company or its affiliates since 1912.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines one of the broadest technology sets in the industry with asset integration, focused innovation and global scale to achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of performance materials, industrial intermediates and plastics businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for our customers in high-growth segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,000 people. Dow delivered pro forma sales of approximately $50 billion in 2018. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

