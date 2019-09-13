Dow : named to Dow : Jones Sustainability World Index for the 20th year

Today, Dow (NYSE: DOW) was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing. This is the 20th year Dow has achieved this prestigious ranking as one of the top companies in the global chemical industry in terms of sustainability performance.

“We are humbled to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, continuing our sustainability progress as the new Dow,” said Mary Draves, chief sustainability officer and vice president of environment, health and safety. “Through our 2025 Sustainability Goals and the power of our people, we strive to create long-term value for our shareholders and sustainable solutions for our customers and society.”

In addition, Dow was named to the DJSI North America Index. Dow performed particularly well in the Customer Relationship Management, Operational Eco-efficiency, Labor Practice Indicators, and Corporate Governance categories of the assessment. These scores are a reflection of how sustainability continues to be a catalyst for success.

Since launching in 1999, the DJSI has provided benchmarking of the world’s largest companies in terms of their economic, environmental, and social performance. Approximately 4,500 companies are asked to participate in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

