Dow Inc

DOW INC

(DOW.WI)
  Report  
News 
News

Dow : named to Dow : Jones Sustainability World Index for the 20th year

0
09/13/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Today, Dow (NYSE: DOW) was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing. This is the 20th year Dow has achieved this prestigious ranking as one of the top companies in the global chemical industry in terms of sustainability performance.

“We are humbled to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, continuing our sustainability progress as the new Dow,” said Mary Draves, chief sustainability officer and vice president of environment, health and safety. “Through our 2025 Sustainability Goals and the power of our people, we strive to create long-term value for our shareholders and sustainable solutions for our customers and society.”

In addition, Dow was named to the DJSI North America Index. Dow performed particularly well in the Customer Relationship Management, Operational Eco-efficiency, Labor Practice Indicators, and Corporate Governance categories of the assessment. These scores are a reflection of how sustainability continues to be a catalyst for success.

Since launching in 1999, the DJSI has provided benchmarking of the world’s largest companies in terms of their economic, environmental, and social performance. Approximately 4,500 companies are asked to participate in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

For information about Dow’s sustainability progress, see Highlights and Reporting and read more about Dow’s 2025 Sustainability Goals.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines one of the broadest technology sets in the industry with asset integration, focused innovation and global scale to achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of performance materials, industrial intermediates and plastics businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for our customers in high-growth segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,000 people. Dow delivered pro forma sales of approximately $50 billion in 2018. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 230 M
EBIT 2019 4 227 M
Net income 2019 1 793 M
Debt 2019 15 233 M
Yield 2019 5,49%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 35 823 M
Chart DOW INC
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 54,39  $
Last Close Price 48,20  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Fitterling Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOW INC0.00%34 909
LG CHEM LTD--.--%20 046
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%19 805
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%16 847
COVESTRO AG-0.14%8 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%7 065
