Dow : Gaurdie Banister Jr. elected to Dow Board of Directors

Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced that Gaurdie Banister Jr., former president and CEO of Aera Energy LLC, an oil and gas exploration and production company jointly owned by Shell Oil Company and ExxonMobil, has been elected to Dow’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Banister brings to Dow’s board extensive global business and leadership expertise and public company board experience. He has a strong background in engineering and the energy sector and provides valuable perspective in strategic planning, risk management and operational excellence, all relevant to the business operations and focus of the Company. He will serve on the Environmental, Health, Safety and Technology and the Compensation and Leadership Development committees of Dow’s board.

“Throughout his 35 years of executive management and oversight responsibilities, Gaurdie has distinguished himself as an international business leader and a catalyst for value creation,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and CEO. “We look forward to benefiting from his wealth of knowledge and expertise.”

Mr. Banister’s appointment further strengthens the industry leadership and diversity of Dow’s Board of Directors. Dow’s board composition ranks in the top quartile for ethnic diversity among both industry peers and its proxy peer group. Dow’s board is also comprised of a strong balance of new and experienced directors, with more than half joining in the past five years.

For a complete list of Dow’s board members, committee assignments and other corporate governance information, visit our Corporate Governance website.

