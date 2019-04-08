Dow : Wins Record Five 2019 Edison Awards for Breakthrough Technologies

Five breakthrough technologies from Dow were recognized with prestigious
Edison Awards on April 4, 2019, setting a record for the company. The
winners, selected from thousands of nominees, were announced at the
annual Edison Awards Gala in New York City. Dow received two gold, two
silver and one bronze award in categories ranging from clean
manufacturing to coating and packaging materials. The Edison Awards
honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing,
human-centered design, and innovation.
“These five Edison Awards, recognizing innovations from the new Dow,
demonstrate the vibrancy of our markets and strength of our R&D efforts.
The awards cover a diverse group of technologies from across our
portfolio of businesses,” said A.N.
Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and
chief technology officer for Dow. “We have the people and the tools to
continue the proud history of innovation at Dow. Winning a record five
awards demonstrates the power of our innovation engine as Dow
accelerates into the future. Like Edison in his time, our research is
customer focused – solving customer and societal needs and creating
value for our shareholders.”
Learn more about Dow’s award-winning technologies below:
-
Gold to ENGAGE™
PV Polyolefin Elastomers: As the global photovoltaic
(PV) market continues to grow, material selection can be a critical
component in the ongoing success of PV module manufacturers. ENGAGE™
PV Polyolefin Elastomers (POEs) help make the choice for PV
encapsulant films easier with opportunities for exceptional long-term
performance, reliability, and lower overall energy cost.
-
Gold to Tenter
Frame Biaxially Orientable Polyethylene Resin: Tenter Frame
Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene (TF-BOPE)
film is an innovative and revolutionary addition to the INNATE™
Precision Packaging Resin family. It provides higher mechanical
properties and material rigidity, along with better optical and
printing performance. Compared to traditional polyethylene (PE)
products, TF-BOPE can achieve up to 80% less haze, twice the impact
strength, twice the tensile modulus, three times the puncture
resistance, and three times the tensile strength.
-
Silver to ECOFAST™
Pure Sustainable Textile Treatment: ECOFAST™ Pure
is a breakthrough technology that enables unique, brighter colors on
cotton textiles while helping address sustainability challenges in the
industry, including quality and consumption of water. This patented
technology reduces water, dye, energy and chemical use in the dyeing
process and meets the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme standards.
ECOFAST Pure is compatible with reactive, direct and acid dyes and can
be applied to knit and woven fabric, denim and garments.
-
Silver to VORARAD™
Downhole Radium Sequestration Technology: Hydraulic fracturing
has increased access to crude oil and natural gas from deep shale
reserves, but the process usually requires pumping up to 6 million
gallons of water into each well. VORARAD™ technology uses resin-coated
sand to fuse proppant particles together and inhibit harmful isotopes,
like radium, from rising to the surface, improving the safety and
sustainability of hydraulic fracturing.
-
Bronze to OPULUX™
HGT is a solvent-based coating for flexible packaging. Because
of its superior heat resistance, it enables users to simplify and
redesign packages by eliminating some lamination layers and promoting
the use of mono-material, recyclable packages. OPULUX™ HGT also
provides high-gloss performance to enhance graphics and improve window
clarity.
For more information about Dow’s innovation engine, visit Areas
of Expertise and Awards
on www.corporate.dow.com.
About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines one of the broadest technology sets in the
industry with asset integration, focused innovation and global scale to
achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer
centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s
portfolio of performance materials, industrial intermediates and
plastics businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated
science-based products and solutions for our customers in high-growth
segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow
operates 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs
approximately 37,000 people. Dow delivered pro forma sales of
approximately $50 billion in 2018. References to Dow or the Company mean
Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com
or follow @DowNewsroom
on Twitter.
