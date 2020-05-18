JPMorgan fills senior leadership roles after February makeover

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

JPMorgan has made a number of changes in senior positions in its investment bank in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to support a February reshuffle of the top roles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Head of EMEA investment banking industries coverage Guillermo Baygual will expand his responsibilities to become co-head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the EMEA region along with Dwayne Lysaght.

Camillo Greco remains global head of consumer investment banking.

The Wall Street bank has also named new leaders for its capital market and merger and acquisition (M&A) units, filling a series of top roles left vacant after a major leadership reshuffle in February.

Aloke Gupte and Alex Watkins will become co-heads of equity capital markets in EMEA and Keith Canton will become global head of private placements.

Ben Thompson has been named head of leveraged finance capital markets for EMEA, while Marco Caggiano and Chris Roop will become co-heads of North America M&A.

These changes are intended to support a newly-launched committee of 18 global chairmen who are focusing purely on bringing in business and developing client relationships, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Finally, Jared Kaye and John Purcell will become co-heads of investment banking coverage for the financial institutions group (FIG) sector in North America.

(This story has been officially corrected to replace first three paragraphs after JPMorgan issued corrected statement to clarify that Camillo Greco will not become co-head of EMEA investment banking industries coverage)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kevin Liffey)