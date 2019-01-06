Among the Growing Risks Investors Are Assessing: Their Own Fear

By Sam Goldfarb

Rising asset values mostly mean good news for Americans who benefit from a healthy economy and from increases in the prices of securities they own. But the market volatility of recent weeks is prompting some analysts to poke at the underside of that equation.

One concern is that investor pessimism, as expressed in lower stock prices and rising corporate bond yields, could exert pressure on consumer and business confidence and ultimately reduce spending in the real economy -- a linkage that is potentially more potent when asset prices have been rising for almost a decade since the end of the financial crisis.

So far there is little evidence that is happening, as Friday's strong U.S. jobs report and a 746-point advance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest. But some analysts are examining the relationship again amid investor concern over the pace of Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

The value of Americans' financial assets -- such as stocks, bonds and savings accounts -- is at an record relative to the size of the economy, research from investment bank Natixis shows. That could mean the fate of the U.S. economy has never been more tethered to that of Wall Street, said economist Joseph LaVorgna -- adding to the drama of each swing in the stock market and putting more pressure on Fed officials to consider market conditions when setting interest-rate policy.

Over the past 10 years, the value of financial assets held by U.S. households has increased from roughly 3.4 times to roughly 4.4 times the size of the U.S. economy, according to Mr. LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis.

To a large extent, falling asset prices now should have the same kind of impact as they've always had on the economy, both sapping confidence and raising borrowing costs, Mr. LaVorgna said. There is, however, "a lot more dollars at stake when the size of the financial markets is effectively at a record share of GDP," he said.

How financial conditions affect the economy is a particularly important question at this moment because there has been a stark divide between markets and U.S. economic data in recent months. While stocks -- and other risky assets such as speculative-grade corporate bonds -- have swooned since early October, most data have suggested that the U.S. economy is about as strong as it has ever been in the postcrisis period.

Investors mostly have shrugged off good economic news in part because they are worried about a number of fundamental threats to the status quo -- from trade barriers to slowing growth outside of the U.S. -- but also because they're concerned about tightening financial conditions, analysts say. They also have been concerned that the Fed isn't as concerned as they are.

Major stock indexes began their recent declines at roughly the same time that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's key policy rate was "a long way" from a so-called neutral level that would neither speed up nor slow down the economy. Stocks, on the other hand, rallied Friday after Mr. Powell emphasized that officials were prepared to adjust quickly to economic data.

Notably, it can be difficult to assess the economic risk of troubled financial markets, partly because the complexity of markets has made economists reluctant to incorporate them into macroeconomic models and partly because financial conditions can change so quickly, experts say.

Overnight, the threat of a negative-feedback loop caused by a decline in investor confidence appeared less severe on Friday afternoon than it did a day earlier, when stock indexes fell sharply, partly in response to soft manufacturing data that struck some traders as the first sign market jitters were starting to spread to the real economy.

"There's room in monetary policy to adjust the path of interest rates or even cut interest rates as long as we're in a low-inflation environment, " said Tim Duy, an economics professor at the University of Oregon. "People should recognize that backstop is there and Chairman Powell reiterated that backstop is there [Friday]."

