Anticipation of a Rate Cut Rises Ahead of Jobs Report

By Michael Wursthorn

A bad jobs report may be just what the stock market needs to keep rallying.

After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted earlier this week that the Fed is open to cutting interest rates to keep the economy going, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen roughly 901 points on hopes of a new round of central-bank stimulus. Although Mr. Powell gave no timeline for when that would happen, some analysts say signs the labor market is weakening could nudge them to pull the trigger.

The May jobs report, set for release Friday morning, could provoke the Fed into its first rate cut since 2008, analysts said, if employment figures miss expectations enough to suggest the economy is slowing down. With investors eager to see interest rates come down, analysts said any suggestion of a substantial pullback in hiring activity will likely prompt a fresh round of stock buying.

Initial employment data this week suggested the U.S. labor market is decelerating. The private sector added 27,000 nonfarm jobs in May, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday, significantly lower than what analysts had expected and the smallest increase since the start of the decadelong economic expansion.

Just a week ago, analysts believed a weakening employment picture would boost the case that corporate profits could get pinched in a broader economic slowdown, denting stock prices. But investors have had a change of heart since Mr. Powell said on Tuesday the central bank would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." The Dow industrials rallied more than 500 points following those comments and another 207 on Wednesday after ADP released its employment data.

Although traders were already pricing in expectations of a rate cut before Mr. Powell's comments because of a fresh flare-up in U.S.-China trade tensions last month, those bets have magnified over the last few days.

Near-zero interest rates have been a major pillar of support for the more-than-decade-old bull market. Stock valuations are often calculated relative to bond yields, and lower rates helps stoke earnings growth, a key factor behind stock prices.

Investors who trade futures have placed a 69% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's July meeting, and a 91% chance of at least one cut by the meeting after that in September, according to CME Group. And unlike previous periods of rate-cut mania, officials don't appear to be pushing back on the market's consensus.

"The market seems to have made up its mind with respect to rate cuts," said Vincent Deluard, head of global macro strategy at broker-dealer INTL FCStone.

"A good number or something less bad could have pretty bad consequences for markets," he said, while disappointing job growth would signal a rate cut and extend the rally.

Still, some analysts say traders are overpricing the odds of a rate cut in the near future despite what the jobs report implies.

Most other economic indicators show the U.S. economy is still growing, albeit at a slower rate. Manufacturing, for example, has been deteriorating, but measures of activity, such as the latest Institute for Supply Management survey, still show expansion, while consumer spending has been solid in recent months.

"The chance of a rate cut has clearly risen amid rising trade tensions," said the chief investment office of UBS Group AG's global wealth-management arm in a recent note. "However, we believe it would take a recession to provoke the magnitude of rate cuts currently being priced into the market, and this remains unlikely."

To receive our Markets newsletter every morning in your inbox, click here.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com