BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Edge Lower As Stocks Struggle To Gain Traction

12/26/2018 | 01:37pm CET

By Sunny Oh

Treasury yields fell slightly Wednesday as investors looked to recover from a sharp selloff in risk assets on Christmas Eve.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down 0.9 basis point to 2.744%, while the 30-year bond yield was up by 0.4 basis point to 3.007%. The 2-year note yield fell 2.3 basis points to 2.565%. bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

U.S. and European financial markets were closed Tuesday for Christmas Day. Most European markets remained closed Wednesday.

Market participants remain unnerved by developments from Washington as political jitters slammed stocks earlier in the week, stirring appetite for haven assets like U.S. government paper. Stock futures showed key equity benchmarks looked to rebound on Wednesday (), after the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid more than 600 points on Monday, falling to its lowest levels since last September.

The partial shutdown of the U.S. government on Saturday shows few signs of ending soon. President Donald Trump said that there was "nothing new" in progress made to resolve the government shutdown. Trump has demanded Congress to provide funding for a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, but has received pushback from Democrats who have offered $1.3 billion for a border security, much less than Trump has asked.

Adding to investors' concerns has been Trump's willingness to go after the Federal Reserve for raising rates, which he has lambasted for undoing the economic gains from his tax cuts. After the central bank raised rates by a quarter percentage point in December, reports suggested Trump had discussed ousting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet Trump had never made such remarks (https://twitter.com/stevenmnuchin1/status/1076614123155218433).

Mnuchin may have helped spur this week's selloff after he announced that he had held phone calls with the CEOs of the U.S.'s biggest banks to discuss if they carried adequate liquidity for their operations.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.91% 21792.2 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 -2.43% 5899.3546 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.21% 6192.9195 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 -2.71% 2351.1 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
